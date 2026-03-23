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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller sets another historic feat, outperforms Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandannas Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller sets another historic feat, outperforms Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2 maintains strong momentum at the box office on its fifth day, continuing its record-breaking streak while emerging as one of the biggest performers in recent cinema history.

After a massive opening weekend, many expected that Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge would slow down on its first Monday. While there was a visible drop in the morning shows, the film picked up pace later in the day. Even with reduced footfall, it continued to perform well at the box office. This shows that audience interest is still strong. Instead of a sharp fall, the film managed to stay steady and surprised many with its weekday hold.

One of the biggest highlights is how Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has outperformed Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule in the Hindi market. By Day 5, the film crossed around Rs 519.12 crore net in India. In comparison, Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 had earned close to Rs 330 crore in Hindi at the same stage. This clearly shows a stronger hold for Ranveer Singh’s film in the Hindi belt. It has also reached this milestone faster, setting a new benchmark.

The performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on its first Monday

On its first Monday, the film earned around Rs 65.00 crore net and Rs 77.79 crore gross across 20,336 shows with an occupancy of 43.1 percent. While this is lower than weekend numbers, it is still a strong hold for a weekday. Morning occupancy remained above 30 percent and improved during evening and night shows, helping the film maintain steady collections.

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Day wise performance breakdown of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller

Day 0- Rs 51.60 crore gross and Rs 43.00 crore net across 11,294 shows with 64.8 percent occupancy

Day 1- (1st Thursday) Rs 121.03 crore gross and Rs 102.55 crore net across 21,633 shows with 67.8 percent occupancy

Day 2- (1st Friday) Rs 96.76 crore gross and Rs 80.72 crore net across 20,125 shows with 62.6 percent occupancy

Day 3- (1st Saturday) Rs 135.15 crore gross and Rs 113.00 crore net across 20,917 shows with 81.6 percent occupancy

Day 4- (1st Sunday) Rs 137.43 crore gross and Rs 114.85 crore net across 21,202 shows with 79.7 percent occupancy

Day 5- (1st Monday) Rs 77.79 crore gross and Rs 65.00 crore net across 20,336 shows with 43.1 percent occupancy

Overall box office performance remains strong as Dhurandhar: The Revenge reaches Rs 519.12 crore net in India, continuing its record breaking run with steady growth even after weekday slowdown.

Which major box office records has Dhurandhar: The Revenge broken so far?

The film has already crossed major benchmarks including Baahubali 2 Hindi collections and also moved ahead of KGF Chapter 2 and 2.0 in the Hindi market. Its fast pace has made it one of the quickest films to cross Rs 500 crore.

Next targets for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

After beating Pushpa 2 in the Hindi belt, the film is now aiming for bigger records. It is expected to cross Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor‘s mega blockbuster Animal if the current trend continues. On the global front, it is also moving steadily towards the Rs 1000 crore mark.

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