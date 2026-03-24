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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Ranveer Singhs film to enter Rs 1000 crore club, heres Indias collection

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s film to enter Rs 1000 crore club, here’s India’s collection

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge box office collection day 6 prediction: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller is expected to cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Check the nett and gross collection of India here.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: The storm of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues at the box office. This high-octane Bollywood spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is maintaining its historic run through Day 6 (Tuesday). The film has achieved record-breaking numbers and is now on track to enter the Rs 1000 crore worldwide club within its first six days. It crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in just three days (including Day 0, March 18). After surpassing the records of films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2, all eyes are now on its Day 6 performance. Let’s take a look at the latest box office update.

LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6

Till 7 am – Rs 0.79 crore

Till 8 am – Rs 1.83 crore

Till 9 am – Rs 2.50 crore

Till 10 am – Rs 3.46 crore

Till 11 am – Rs 5.33 crore

Till 12 noon – Rs 8.32 crore

Till 1 pm – Rs 11.74 crore

Till 2 PM – Rs 14.35 crore

Till 3 PM – Rs 17.57 crore

Till 4 pm – Rs 18.32 crore

Till 5 PM – Rs 27.98 crore

Till 6 pm – Rs 32.61 crore

Till 7 pm – Rs 35.49 crore

Dhurandhar 2 earnings so far

Pre-previews of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge were held on March 18 in selected theatres across a few cities after 5 PM, which is why it is counted as Day 0. On this day, the film earned Rs 43 crore. The film was released worldwide on March 19 and collected Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day. On Day 2, it earned Rs 80.72 crore, followed by Rs 113 crore on Day 3. The film continued its strong run with Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4 and Rs 65 crore on Day 5.

Day-wise box office collection of Dhurandhar 2 (sacnilk.com)

Day 0: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 65 crore

Day 6: Rs 35.49 crore (till 7 pm)

Total earnings: Rs 554.73 crore

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This takes the total India gross collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge to Rs 661.64 crore, while the India net stands at Rs 554.61 crore so far. As of March 24, 2026, the film has recorded a massive worldwide gross between Rs 850.76 crore and Rs 860.87 crore, setting new box office benchmarks. These figures are as of 7 PM, with around five hours remaining in the day. It is expected that Dhurandhar 2 will soon cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide and Rs 700 crore gross and Rs 600 crore net in India.

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