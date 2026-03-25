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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Rs 2000 crore earned, Aditya Dhar becomes only Indian director to achieve this milestone

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Rs 2000 crore earned, Aditya Dhar becomes only Indian director to achieve this milestone

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Sequels have always had a special appeal in Indian cinema, but Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has set an unbelievable benchmark for success. While

dhurandhar 2 box office collection Rs 2000 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Sequels have always had a special appeal in Indian cinema, but Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has set an unbelievable benchmark for success. While Dhurandhar, released in 2025, created a strong box-office base, its sequel has taken things to the next level in just five days. The numbers clearly show that the sequel has not only beaten the original film but has done so by a huge margin. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is seeing a rapid rise at the box office and has become the highest-grossing film of 2026. In just six days, it has earned over Rs 687 crore gross in India and Rs 919 crore worldwide, and today, Aditya Dhar’s movie will enter Rs 1000 crore club. If you look at the maths, the franchise has already earned Rs 2000 crore, making Dhar the only Indian director to Indian director to achieve this milestone.

Dhurandhar’s budget, box office success and Return on Investment

Although the budget of Dhurandhar 2 has not yet been officially revealed, it is believed that the two-part Dhurandhar spy thriller franchise was made on a combined budget of approximately Rs 255–300 crore. However, the film’s rapid earnings have eased concerns about its return on investment (ROI). The first part had a lifetime collection of Rs 1300 crore. At the pace at which Dhurandhar 2 is performing, it has already recovered its cost and started making profits within just five days. According to experts, the film’s profit margin is expected to be 40% higher than that of the first part.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar enters Rs 2000 crore club

At present, the worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 919 crore. With this, the Aditya Dhar directorial has become the first Bollywood franchise to enter the Rs 2000 crore club with its combined collections from Parts 1 and 2.

Dhurandhar ran in theatres for 80 days, and the second part is also expected to stay in cinemas for more than two months. Based on current trends and word of mouth, the future of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge looks very promising. The film has crossed the Rs 575 crore mark within five days, with the India gross standing at Rs 687.43 crore. Even if the film’s earnings slow down in the coming weeks, it still has the potential to become one of the most successful films in Indian cinema by the end of its 80-day run.

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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s day-wise box office earnings in India

Day 0 – Rs 43 crore

Day 1 – Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2 – Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3 – Rs 113 crore

Day 4 – Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5 – Rs 65 crore

Day 6 – Rs 56.55 crore

Total earnings – Rs 575.67 crore

According to predictions, the film could earn between Rs 2200 crore and Rs 2500 crore worldwide during its lifetime run. This would be nearly double the first film’s total earnings of Rs 1300 crore. Aditya Dhar’s vision and Ranveer Singh’s star power are taking Dhurandhar 2 to a level and we bet any other film director can break this record.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is a high-octane spy thriller. Ranveer Singh returns with an intense and realistic performance. The cast is even more impressive this time. The story continues from where Dhurandhar ended, with the protagonist embarking on an international mission to avenge his past. The film’s strengths lie in its realism and spine-chilling action sequences.

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