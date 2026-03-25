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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection Day 7 Worldwide: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller to enter Rs 1000 crore, BUT still behind 8 BIG films

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection Day 7 Worldwide: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller to enter Rs 1000 crore, BUT still behind 8 BIG films

After a thunderous first week, Dhurandhar 2 is racing towards Rs 1000 crore, but the real test has just begun.

The film with Ranveer Singh in the lead and directed by Aditya Dhar is not just running in theatres, it’s dominating them. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has wrapped up its first week with numbers that most films can only dream of. But here’s where the story flips, despite this massive run, the film is still not among the top 8 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Yes, Rs 937 crore in just one week is huge. But in today’s box office game, “huge” is no longer enough to reach the top.

Even with a long runtime of 3 hours and 49 minutes, the film has held strong through weekdays, proving its opening weekend was not just hype. Now, as Day 7 unfolds, the bigger question isn’t just about collections, it’s about ranking.

Dhurandhar 2 still behind 8 BIG films

Let’s break it down. With a worldwide total of around Rs 937 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed several milestones. But when placed against India’s biggest blockbusters, it still has a long way to go.

Here’s the current leaderboard:

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Dangal: Rs 2070 crore

Pushpa 2: Rs 1742.10 crore

Baahubali 2: Rs 1788.06 crore

KGF 2: Rs 1215 crore

Dhurandhar: Rs 1307.35 crore

RRR: Rs 1230 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 1042.25 crore

Jawan: Rs 1160 crore

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 937 crore (running)

Kantara Chapter 1: Rs 852.36 crore

Despite its strong start, the Ranveer Singh starrer is still trailing behind eight major films. It has crossed Kantara Chapter 1, but to enter the top league, it must overtake Jawan, RRR, and KGF 2 next.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Still going strong

On Day 7, the film continues to pull crowds. Running in over 10,800 shows across India, it has already earned Rs 14.19 crore in early estimates. The India net now stands close to Rs 589.91 crore, while the India gross has touched Rs 704.23 crore. With evening and night shows yet to be counted, the worldwide total is expected to move closer to Rs 950 crore. The steady weekday numbers clearly show this is not a front-loaded film.

The film opened at Rs 43 crore and quickly picked up pace, hitting a high of Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4. Even after the weekend rush, collections remained strong, with Day 6 bringing in Rs 56.55 crore. Crossing Rs 240 crore within 60 hours and moving towards Rs 600 crore net in India, Dhurandhar 2 has shown rare consistency.

Festivals like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, strong word-of-mouth, and added midnight shows have all helped maintain the momentum.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: The real test starts now

Entering the Rs 1000 crore club now looks easy for Dhurandhar 2. But breaking into the top 5, or even top 3, is where the real challenge lies. To beat films like Jawan (Rs 1160 crore) and RRR (Rs 1230 crore), the film needs to hold strong in the coming weeks. And to touch giants like Dangal or Baahubali 2, it will need something more than just a strong start; it will need time, repeat value, and sustained buzz.

Right now, Dhurandhar 2 is winning the moment. But the all-time race? That’s still wide open.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge‘ serves as the visceral conclusion to a two-part saga, tracing the transformation of an Indian soldier into a deep-cover operative within the heart of the Karachi underworld. The sequel picks up where the 2025 blockbuster left off, delving into the origin story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh. Driven by a personal tragedy of the brutal murder of his family over a land dispute, Jaskirat is recruited by the IB to infiltrate Pakistan’s Lyari gangs.

Under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, he rises to become the “King of Lyari,” expertly pitting rival gangs against one another while navigating a high-stakes counter-terrorism operation that mirrors real-world geopolitical shifts like the 2016 Uri surgical strikes and demonetization.

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