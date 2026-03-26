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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Ranveer Singh beats his own record, movie earns Rs…
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (March 26) prediction suggests that the film is all set to enter the Rs 1300 crore club and will surpass the worldwide collection of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has already surpassed several films like Gadar 2, Animal, and Kantara Chapter 2. This high-octane Bollywood spy thriller is maintaining its historic run through Day 8 (Thursday). On its seventh day (Wednesday), the film earned Rs 47.70 crore net in India, taking its worldwide total collection to Rs 1006.50 crore. Now, the movie is on track to enter the Rs 1300 crore club, surpassing the record of its part 1, Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025.
LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8
Till 7 am – Rs 0.75 crore
Till 8 am – Rs 1.76 crore
Till 9 am – Rs 2.41 crore
Till 10 am – Rs 3.34 crore
Till 11 am – Rs 5.14 crore
Till 12 noon – Rs 8.40 crore
Till 1 pm – Rs 11.87 crore
Till 2 PM – Rs 14.64 crore
Till 3 pm – Rs 17.60 crore
Till 4 pm – Rs 26.83 crore (Total – Rs 650.80 crore)
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s Day-Wise Box Office Collection (As per sacnilk.com)
|Day
|Collection
|Day 0
|Rs 43.00Cr
|Day 1
|Rs 102.55Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 80.72Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 113.00Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 114.85Cr
|Day 5
|Rs 65.00Cr
|Day 6
|Rs 56.60Cr
|Day 7
|Rs 48.25Cr
|Day 8
|Rs 26 Cr Live counting
|Total
|Rs 650Cr
On Dhurandhar The Revenge’s success, actor Aamir Khan says, “I’ve not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team”.
Aditya Dhar’s latest statement on Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s controversy
Aditya Dhar has clarified that a viral image showing Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi smoking while wearing a turban is fake. “Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest”, Dhar said in his Instagram post.
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