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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Ranveer Singh beats his own record, movie earns Rs...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Ranveer Singh beats his own record, movie earns Rs…

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (March 26) prediction suggests that the film is all set to enter the Rs 1300 crore club and will surpass the worldwide collection of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has already surpassed several films like Gadar 2, Animal, and Kantara Chapter 2. This high-octane Bollywood spy thriller is maintaining its historic run through Day 8 (Thursday). On its seventh day (Wednesday), the film earned Rs 47.70 crore net in India, taking its worldwide total collection to Rs 1006.50 crore. Now, the movie is on track to enter the Rs 1300 crore club, surpassing the record of its part 1, Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025.

Dhurandhar (2025) earned Rs 32.40 crore on both its first Wednesday and Thursday. Now, if we look at Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, it collected Rs 48 crore on its first Wednesday, and Thursday’s collection is expected to be similar. Overall, Part 2 is ahead of Part 1 in terms of box office collections. Now, on March 26 (Day 8), Dhurandhar 2 is set to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan and Prabhas’s superhit Kalki 2898 AD. Stay tuned for live updates on Dhurandhar 2’s Day 8 box office collection to find out when Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster surpasses these two films.

LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8

Till 7 am – Rs 0.75 crore

Till 8 am – Rs 1.76 crore

Till 9 am – Rs 2.41 crore

Till 10 am – Rs 3.34 crore

Till 11 am – Rs 5.14 crore

Till 12 noon – Rs 8.40 crore

Till 1 pm – Rs 11.87 crore

Till 2 PM – Rs 14.64 crore

Till 3 pm – Rs 17.60 crore

Till 4 pm – Rs 26.83 crore (Total – Rs 650.80 crore)

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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s Day-Wise Box Office Collection (As per sacnilk.com)

Day Collection Day 0 Rs 43.00Cr Day 1 Rs 102.55Cr Day 2 Rs 80.72Cr Day 3 Rs 113.00Cr Day 4 Rs 114.85Cr Day 5 Rs 65.00Cr Day 6 Rs 56.60Cr Day 7 Rs 48.25Cr Day 8 Rs 26 Cr Live counting Total Rs 650Cr

On Dhurandhar The Revenge’s success, actor Aamir Khan says, “I’ve not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team”.

Aditya Dhar’s latest statement on Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s controversy

Aditya Dhar has clarified that a viral image showing Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi smoking while wearing a turban is fake. “Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest”, Dhar said in his Instagram post.

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