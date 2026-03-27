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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ranveer Singhs spy film hits badly, lowest ever earning due to…

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s spy film hits badly, lowest ever earning due to…

Dhurandhar 2 maintains momentum on Day 9, with industry experts estimating a worldwide gross of Rs 700 crore. The film aims to challenge top-grossing Indian movies and set new box office milestones.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing a sharp slowdown at the box office after a strong initial run. Despite drawing crowds in its first week, the film’s momentum has taken a hit in recent days, with Day 9 expected to record one of its lowest earnings so far. A major factor impacting its performance is the surge in screens and audience interest for Project Hail Mary, particularly its IMAX release, which has diverted premium viewers. While Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Hamza and Jaskirat initially kept audiences engaged, the film now faces a noticeable dip in collections, raising concerns about its long-term box office trajectory.

Is Ranveer Singh’s film to witness a slight dip on Friday?

Analysts predict that Dhurandhar 2 could collect around Rs 40-45 crore on Day 9, despite a slight dip compared to Thursday. Late evening and night shows may push numbers higher if audience turnout remains strong. Following this, Saturday and Sunday are expected to see significant jumps, potentially taking the film closer to Rs 800 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already surpassing many high-profile releases in terms of daily and cumulative earnings, marking it as a massive hit for the year.

Is this dip due to Project Hail Mary’s IMAX release?

Yes, the dip in Dhurandhar: The Revenge collections appears partly influenced by Project Hail Mary’s IMAX release. The Hollywood film has drawn urban audiences and premium screen viewers, especially in IMAX formats, reducing footfall for Ranveer Singh’s film. While weekday trends also play a role, the screen shift and audience preference have contributed to the noticeable slowdown.

The box office records and comparison with Dhurandhar

The first Dhurandhar had collected Rs 840 crore, setting the bar high for Hindi films. Current projections suggest that the second part may surpass this milestone in its lifetime run.

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Industry insiders believe that domestic collections alone could cross Rs 1000 crore, while the worldwide gross has already touched this landmark. The sequel’s gripping storyline, packed action, and layered characters have contributed to sustained interest and repeat viewership in cinemas.

Day-wise box office collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Day 0+Day 1: Rs 145 crore (including paid previews)

Day 2: Rs 83 crore

Day 3: Rs 117 crore

Day 4: Rs 121 crore

Day 5: Rs 64 crore

Day 6: Rs 58 crore

Day 7: Rs 49 crore

Day 8: Rs 53 crore

Day 9: Rs 27.38 crore and counting

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The espionage thriller features a stellar ensemble led by Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover Indian spy inside Pakistan. The film explores his transformational journey from Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s into Hamza, giving a deeper emotional dimension than the first installment.

Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt deliver chilling performances as antagonists, while R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor add further strength to the cast. The sequel’s thrilling narrative and action-packed sequences make it a must-watch for fans of spy dramas.

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