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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singhs spy film crosses Rs 1100 crore, beats Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s spy film crosses Rs 1100 crore, beats Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan

A strong Rs 1100 crore run in 9 days, but Dhurandhar 2 still has a long way to go in the all-time box office race.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not just a film right now; it’s a full-blown box-office event. From record-breaking opening numbers to packed theatres even on weekdays, the Aditya Dhar directorial has managed to keep the momentum going well into its second week. But here’s where things get interesting. Even after crossing the massive Rs 1100 crore mark worldwide in just 9 days, the film is still not among the top 8 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Big numbers? Yes. Top-tier domination? Not yet.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Strong run continues despite dip

As per the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 41.55 crore net in India on Day 9 (second Friday), showing a drop of around 32 per cent from the previous day’s Rs 49.70 crore. While the dip is expected after a huge first week, the overall trend remains strong. The film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 715.72 crore, with a domestic gross of Rs 854.99 crore. Overseas, it has added Rs 274 crore, taking the total worldwide gross to an impressive Rs 1128.99 crore.

The numbers clearly show that even with a slight slowdown, the film is far from losing steam.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Day-wise breakdown

The biggest strength of Dhurandhar 2 lies in its steady performance:

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Day 0: Rs 43.00 Cr

Day 1: Rs 102.5 Cr

Day 2: Rs 80.72 Cr

Day 3: Rs 113.00 Cr

Day 4: Rs 114.85 Cr

Day 5: Rs 65.00 Cr

Day 6: Rs 56.60 Cr

Day 7: Rs 48.75 Cr

Week 1 Total: Rs 624.47 Cr

Day 8: Rs 49.70 Cr

Day 9: Rs 41.55 Cr

Even after the usual weekday drops, the film has maintained strong daily numbers, something that separates big hits from average performers.

Dhurandhar 2 vs top 10 Indian films

Here’s the bigger picture. Despite crossing Rs 1100 crore, Dhurandhar 2 is still behind eight major blockbusters:

Dangal: Rs 2070 crore

Pushpa 2: Rs 1742.10 crore

Baahubali 2: Rs 1788.06 crore

KGF 2: Rs 1215 crore

Dhurandhar: Rs 1307.35 crore

RRR: Rs 1230 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 1042.25 crore

Pathaan: Rs 1,055 crore

Jawan: Rs 1160 crore

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 1128.99 crore (running)

Kantara Chapter 1: Rs 852.36 crore

While the film has already crossed Kantara Chapter 1 and Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan, it is now eyeing Jawan and RRR. However, beating its own prequel (Dhurandhar at Rs 1307.35 crore) will be the real milestone.

On Day 9, the Hindi version remained the biggest contributor with Rs 37.50 crore and 31.7 per cent occupancy across 16,114 shows.

Other languages added smaller but steady numbers:

Telugu: Rs 2.85 crore (40.0 per cent occupancy)

Tamil: Rs 0.85 crore (29.0 per cent occupancy)

Kannada: Rs 0.25 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.10 crore

This shows that while the film has a pan-India presence, its core strength remains the Hindi belt. The second weekend will be crucial. If the film sees a strong jump, it can easily move closer to Rs 1200 crore in the coming days. However, sustaining beyond that will depend on word-of-mouth and repeat value, especially given its long runtime.

Right now, Dhurandhar 2 is doing everything right, with a strong opening, steady weekdays, and solid global numbers. But to enter the all-time top league, it needs one more push.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh along with R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera. The story follows Hamza Ali Mazari, tracing his journey from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to becoming a deep-cover operative. Set against the backdrop of Karachi’s underworld, the film blends personal revenge with high-stakes intelligence operations.

For now, Dhurandhar 2 is winning at the box office. But the real question remains: can it climb higher and rewrite history?

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