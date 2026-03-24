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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Earnings dip by 50% in Hindi on Monday, but crosses Rs 850 crore worldwide - Check detailed report

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Earnings dip by 50% in Hindi on Monday, but crosses Rs 850 crore worldwide – Check detailed report

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge's worldwide box office collection on first Monday is here. There's a major dip in Hindi language of the Ranveer Singh's thriller film. Check detailed report.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has created history not only in India but also at the overseas box office. This spy action thriller has collected over Rs 600 crore in India within just five days and has crossed Rs 856 crore worldwide. Although its earnings dropped by 44% on the first Monday after a record-breaking opening weekend, the film continues its strong momentum. It has also become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in overseas markets.

The film is currently running in 20,382 shows across five languages in India and has been released in around 2,200 theatres internationally. So, how did Dhurandhar 2 perform on its first Monday? Let’s take a look at its collection so far.

Dhurandhar 2 is redefining success for Indian cinema. It set a record for the highest premiere day earnings with Rs 43 crore. It also became the first Bollywood film to earn Rs 100 crore or more on its opening day. Furthermore, the film created another record by collecting over Rs 110 crore in India on two consecutive days – Saturday and Sunday. During its premiere and extended four-day weekend, Dhurandhar 2 grossed Rs 751.97 crore worldwide, despite having a budget of around Rs 250 crore.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Box Office: First Monday Collection

According to a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge saw a drop in earnings on Monday. The film earned approximately Rs 65.00 crore on its fifth day, its first Monday. So far, it has collected a net total of Rs 524.12 crore at the domestic box office, while its gross in India stands at around Rs 626.76 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 is also performing strongly in overseas markets, continuing its global success.

Day 0, March 18: Rs 43.00 crore

Day 1, March 19: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2, March 20 Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3, March 21: 113.00 crore

Day 4, March 22: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5, March 23: Rs 65.00 crore

Day 6, March 24: Rs 8.32 (as per 12pm)

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection

Aditya Dhar’s film has set a record as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America. Although its release was delayed due to the war situation in the Gulf countries, the film still earned Rs 236.00 crore from overseas markets in just five days. Combining domestic and international collections, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed Rs 856.00 crore worldwide within its first five days.

Dhurandhar 2’s earnings in each language in India

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. In just five days, it has earned Rs 490.72 crore from the Hindi version alone, Rs 15.05 crore from the Telugu version, Rs 7.09 crore from Tamil, Rs 29 lakh from Malayalam, and Rs 20 lakh from Kannada.

This Ranveer Singh starrer has recorded the biggest Indian opening in international markets, surpassing the five-day opening weekend collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. Remarkably, this achievement comes even without including collections from Gulf countries, where the film is banned. Dhurandhar 2 has been prohibited in Gulf countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. The local censor boards deemed the content to be anti-Pakistan and politically sensitive, which led to the ban. The film is based on a story of espionage and revenge.

Highest-grossing Indian films in their opening weekend overseas

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 210 crore in 4 days

Pathaan: Rs 206 crore in 5 days

Jawan: Rs 192 crore in 4 days

Pushpa 2: Rs 172 crore in 4 days

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