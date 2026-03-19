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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveers film breaks records of They Call Him OG, Pushpa 2 with Rs…

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer’s film breaks records of They Call Him OG, Pushpa 2 with Rs…

Ranveer Singh’s latest release opens to a thunderous response, surpassing major benchmarks and setting a new pace at the box office with its early collections.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has stormed box office from its paid premiere shows, breaking multiple records.

Fans across India flocked to theatres for early screenings, generating unprecedented collections even before the official release. The film’s paid previews have already minted over Rs 52 crore domestically, surpassing the first part and setting new benchmark for Indian cinema.

The exceptional start of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The Hindi original of Aditya Dhar’s film had paid previews across 12,292 shows nationwide. According to box office tracking site Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 recorded nett collection of Rs 44 crore with a gross collection of Rs 52 crore from these previews.

These numbers outshine all existing paid premiere records in India, including Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG and Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which previously held Rs 25–34 crore range. Worldwide gross from previews alone is estimated at Rs 75 crore, signalling massive audience response and historic start.

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Opening day figures around the Dhurandhar fever

The second part of Dhurandhar surpassed opening day figure of first instalment which stood at Rs 33 crore. High anticipation and ticket pricing did not stop fans from lining up early.

However, several shows scheduled on March 18 at 5.30 pm were delayed due to content delivery issues, prompting cancellations and refunds. Despite these minor setbacks, audience turnout remained exceptional, reflecting the massive popularity of the film and its lead actor.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. With high-octane action, gripping espionage narrative and stellar performances, the film builds on success of first part which earned around Rs 1,360 crore worldwide after its December 5, 2025 release.

Industry analysts expect Dhurandhar 2 to continue dominating box office records. Paid previews alone indicate potential for a record-breaking theatrical run. With audience excitement at an all-time high, the film is positioned to possibly surpass its predecessor both domestically and internationally.

Story Highlights

Dhurandhar 2 collects Rs 52 crore gross in India from paid premieres

Nett collection stands at Rs 44 crore with worldwide previews at Rs 75 crore gross

Surpasses records of They Call Him OG and Pushpa 2

Fan turnout remains strong despite delays and cancellations

Dhurandhar 2 has set a new standard for Indian spy thrillers with its massive premiere collections, ensemble cast, and audience enthusiasm. The film is poised for a historic box office run, cementing Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s dominance in action-packed thrillers.

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