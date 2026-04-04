Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Ranveer Singhs spy thriller hit Rs 1000 crore on Day 17?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller hit Rs 1000 crore on Day 17?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already reached Rs 1500 crore worldwide, but the big question is whether Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller will touch Rs 1000 crore domestically on Day 17. Analysts weigh in on its ongoing box office journey and audience response.

Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations at the box office. After 16 days of theatrical release, the film has already become a worldwide phenomenon. Fans and industry trackers are closely monitoring its momentum to see how it performs in domestic markets as it heads into Day 17. Praised for its intense action sequences, engaging plot, technical brilliance and Ranveer Singh’s compelling performance and Aditya Dhar‘s exceptional execution, the film is drawing huge audiences across India and overseas. With massive footfall across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam screens, excitement is mounting around whether it will achieve another historic milestone in the Indian market.

What do Day 17 collections reveal about Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

According to Sacnilk, till now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 25.65 crore on Day 17 from 14,158 shows, maintaining an occupancy of 27.9%. Breaking this down by language, Hindi contributed Rs 24.25 crore from 13,081 shows at 28.0% occupancy, Kannada added Rs 0.15 crore from 120 shows at 23.0%, Malayalam earned Rs 0.05 crore from 72 shows at 22.0%, Tamil brought in Rs 0.50 crore from 363 shows at 31.0%, and Telugu added Rs 0.70 crore from 522 shows at 26.0%. While this puts the film just short of Rs 1,000 crore net in India, early trends for Day 18 suggest the benchmark will be crossed very soon.

The global box office domination of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller

Worldwide, the film has already crossed Rs 1,500 crore in gross collections, outpacing its predecessor Dhurandhar (Part 1) and major blockbusters like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan and Pathaan. Overseas markets contributed around 40% of its total revenue, making it a rare Indian film with immense global appeal. In North America, it dethroned Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film follows Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover Indian agent navigating dangerous networks and rising through ranks after eliminating key threats. With a blend of action, emotion and political undertones, it connects with audiences across regions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal and Bimal Oberoi delivers impactful performances that enhance the cinematic experience.

Big Question: Can it achieve Rs 1000 crore on Indian box office on Day 17?

Despite a slight weekday dip in collections, Dhurandhar: The Revenge gained a huge boost on Good Friday. Advance bookings surged and theaters reported increased footfall, even surpassing performance of other major releases like Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Analysts predict that while Day 17 may narrowly miss the Rs 1,000 crore mark, the film is almost certain to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club on Day 18, securing its place among India’s most successful films.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.