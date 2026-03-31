Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singhs starrer becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore in Karnataka, beating Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s starrer becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore in Karnataka, beating Baahubali 2

From metros to small towns, Dhurandhar 2 surprises everyone with massive success in a region that rarely favours Hindi films.

If you thought Dhurandhar: The Revenge was just another big Bollywood hit, think again. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller is not just doing well, it’s changing the rules of the game. In just 11 days, the film has raced past Rs 1365 crore worldwide, and what’s even more surprising is where it’s winning big. Yes, Karnataka, a market that usually backs local cinema, has now become one of the biggest success stories for this Hindi film. And honestly, not many saw this coming.

Dhurandhar 2 creates history at the Karnataka box office

In a rare and headline-making feat, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in Karnataka within just 11 days. According to reports, the film has already collected around Rs 102 crore in the state, and the numbers are still climbing. For a non-Kannada film, this is no small deal. In the past, only massive pan-India films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion managed to hit similar milestones. But what makes Dhurandhar 2 stand out is the speed; it reached the Rs 100 crore club much faster, setting a new benchmark.

Not just Bengaluru: Film connects across the state

What’s even more interesting is that the film’s success isn’t limited to big cities like Bengaluru. It has performed strongly across smaller towns and regions in Karnataka as well. This kind of reach is unusual for Hindi films, which often depend on metro audiences in the South. But here, word of mouth seems to be doing all the heavy lifting. People are talking about the film, recommending it, and going back for repeat watches. And that’s exactly what is keeping the collections steady even after the opening rush.

Strong audience reactions have played a big role in this success story. Viewers are connecting with the film’s story, action, and performances, and that buzz is clearly translating into ticket sales. Even after the first weekend, when most films see a drop, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to hold its ground. That kind of consistency usually comes only when a film clicks with a wide audience.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Is this a turning point for Hindi films in the South?

For years, South Indian films like KGF and Kantara dominated not just their home markets but also the Hindi belt. But now, the tables seem to be slowly turning. Films like Pathaan and Jawan opened the door, and now Dhurandhar 2 is pushing it even further. If the current trend continues, the film is expected to cross Rs 125 crore in Karnataka soon, a number that once seemed almost impossible for a Hindi release.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.