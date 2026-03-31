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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 12: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller to cross Rs 1400 crore, to smash lifetime earnings of Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 12: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller to cross Rs 1400 crore, to smash lifetime earnings of Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2

With no competition at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 continues its dream run, crossing Rs 1390 crore globally in just 12 days.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: If there’s one film that refuses to slow down right now, it’s Dhurandhar 2. Call it momentum, call it madness, or just call it a full-blown box office wave, the film is doing numbers that are hard to ignore. And now, just 12 days in, it has crossed yet another massive milestone. Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has officially crossed the Rs 1390 crore club worldwide, and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 (Worldwide)

The numbers tell the story. In just under two weeks, Dhurandhar 2 has collected a staggering Rs 1,392.23 crore worldwide. On Day 12 alone, the film earned Rs 25.30 crore net in India. This pushed its domestic gross to Rs 1,042.23 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 872.17 crore. Overseas, the film added another Rs 8.00 crore on the same day, taking its international total to Rs 350.00 crore. And yes, the film is still in theatres, which makes these numbers even more impressive.

One of the biggest advantages for the film right now? A clear run at the box office. With no major releases this week, Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying uninterrupted screens and audience attention. This has helped it maintain steady footfall even on weekdays, something very few films manage after the opening weekend.

The real question now is, how far can it go?

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Dhurandhar 2 breaking records and setting new benchmarks

The film isn’t just collecting money; it’s rewriting records. It has already made history by becoming the first Indian film to cross Rs 100 crore in a single day in one language. On top of that, it has gone past the lifetime collections of major blockbusters like Pathaan and Gadar at the global box office. That’s not just success, that’s dominance.

Top 10 highest-grossing films

Dangal: Rs 2070 crore

Pushpa 2: Rs 1742.10 crore

Baahubali 2: Rs 1788.06 crore

KGF 2: Rs 1215 crore

Dhurandhar: Rs 1307.35 crore

RRR: Rs 1230 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 1042.25 crore

Jawan: Rs 1160 crore

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 937 crore (running)

Kantara Chapter 1: Rs 852.36 crore

What’s driving the Dhurandhar 2 craze?

Part of the credit goes to its scale and storytelling. The film dives deep into the journey of Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, tracing his transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to a powerful figure in Karachi’s underworld. Add to that a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi, and the film delivers both scale and substance.

In many ways, this really does feel like the “Dhurandhar era” for Indian cinema. A film that opened big, held strong, and is now setting new benchmarks globally. And with the current pace, one thing is clear: this run is far from over.

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