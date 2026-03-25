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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singhs film break collection of part 1?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh’s film break collection of part 1?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7 Prediction: After a massive first week, Dhurandhar 2 is racing ahead, but can it cross the benchmark set by its own blockbuster past?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: The film with Ranveer Singh in the lead and directed by Aditya Dhar has done what most sequels dream of; it has opened big, sustained the momentum, and kept audiences coming even on weekdays. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has already crossed the Rs 900 crore mark worldwide within its first week, and the buzz around its box office journey is only getting louder. But now comes the real question. Beyond the Rs 1000 crore milestone, can this high-octane sequel go one step further and beat the lifetime collection of its own predecessor? Because Dhurandhar (Part 1) didn’t just perform well, it set a benchmark with a massive Rs 1307.35 crore worldwide total.

So, where does Dhurandhar 2 stand right now, and where is it heading?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7 Trend: Strong hold after big opening

After a thunderous start, Dhurandhar 2 has shown something that trade watchers closely look for; consistency. The film opened at Rs 43 crore and quickly picked up pace, peaking at Rs 114.85 crore during its extended weekend. What’s more impressive is its weekday hold. Even by Day 6, the film was collecting Rs 56.55 crore, and early Day 7 trends suggest another steady day at the box office. The India net is already nearing Rs 600 crore, while the worldwide total is hovering close to Rs 937 crore.

This kind of trend clearly shows that the film is not just riding on hype, it has audience support.

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Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar 1 Box Office Collection

When it comes to comparisons, the biggest competition for Dhurandhar 2 is not another film, it’s Dhurandhar itself. Part 1 ended its run with an impressive Rs 1307.35 crore worldwide. That means Dhurandhar 2 still needs to add around Rs 370 crore more to beat that number.

At its current pace, crossing Rs 1000 crore looks almost certain. But surpassing Rs 1300 crore will depend on how well the film performs in Week 2 and Week 3, where most films usually start to slow down.

Dhurandhar 2 Lifetime Prediction: Rs 1200 crore or Rs 1400 crore?

Based on current trends, trade estimates suggest two possible scenarios:

Realistic scenario: If the film sees a standard drop in the coming days, it could finish its lifetime run in the range of Rs 1150 crore to Rs 1250 crore.

If the film sees a standard drop in the coming days, it could finish its lifetime run in the range of Rs 1150 crore to Rs 1250 crore. Best-case scenario: If the strong word-of-mouth continues and weekend jumps remain solid, Dhurandhar 2 could push beyond Rs 1300 crore and even touch Rs 1350-1400 crore. This means beating Part 1 is very much possible, but not guaranteed.

Several factors will play a key role in deciding whether the film can cross its predecessor:

Second weekend jump: A strong spike can change the entire trajectory

A strong spike can change the entire trajectory Weekday drops: Minimal drops will keep the total climbing steadily

Minimal drops will keep the total climbing steadily Repeat value: Long runtime might affect repeat viewings

Long runtime might affect repeat viewings Competition: New releases in the coming weeks could impact screens

Right now, the film has an advantage, strong word-of-mouth and festive momentum from Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Dhurandhar 2 has already proved that it is one of the biggest films of the year. The Rs 1000 crore mark is now just a milestone waiting to be crossed. But the real headline will be written later, whether it can beat Rs 1307.35 crore and outshine Dhurandhar.

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