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Dhurandhar 2: Cinematographer spotted in Ranveer Singhs action scene? Viral video sparks peak detailing debate - Watch

Dhurandhar 2: Cinematographer spotted in Ranveer Singh’s action scene? Viral video sparks ‘peak detailing’ debate – Watch

A viral clip from Dhurandhar 2’s fight scene has sparked debate online, with viewers questioning whether a cameraman was accidentally visible in the shot.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already making noise for its scale, performances, and massive box office run. But now, a new conversation has taken over social media, and this time, it’s not about the story or performances. A small detail spotted by viewers in one of the film’s key scenes has gone viral, leaving the internet both confused and curious.

The moment in question comes from a high-intensity fight sequence, and ever since clips started circulating online, fans have been debating whether it’s a genuine mistake or just another internet overreaction.

Ranveer Singh fight scene with Pinda: What exactly is the viral moment?

The scene features Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza facing off against his childhood friend Pinda, who is now linked to a Pakistan-based drug mafia. The emotional weight of the moment is already high, as the two stand on opposite sides, unaware of each other’s full truth.

However, eagle-eyed viewers claim that during this intense exchange, a cameraman/cinematographer briefly appears in the frame. The clip quickly went viral, with users zooming in and sharing screenshots, trying to prove whether it was a filming error or something else entirely.

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Watch the viral video here:

A Cameraman showing in this scene.

Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar

Damm #Dhurandhar2‌ #DhurandherTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/LDjDG8nReP — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) March 21, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: Goof-up or fake clip? Internet remains divided

As expected, social media wasted no time reacting. While some viewers are convinced that it’s a clear goof-up, others believe the clip might be edited or even AI-generated.

One user wrote, “Fake picture hai AI generated hai wo actual me cameraman nahi dikhta usme”, questioning the authenticity of the viral frame. Another commented, “That’s inspired by The Dark Knight, Nolan also mistakenly forgot to remove the cameraman in this scene. Peak detailing,” drawing comparisons with similar debates around Hollywood films. Meanwhile, some users pointed out other issues, with one saying, “There was a scene with gunfire, but no sound effect too lol.” One more wrote, “100 peak detailing me ek 1 galti bhi ho gyi to, kon sa teri ammi chhin li….”

The mixed reactions show that there’s no clear consensus yet, and the debate is only getting bigger with time.

Dhurandhar 2: Film grows amid strong box office run

Interestingly, this viral moment comes at a time when Dhurandhar 2 is already under discussion for multiple reasons. From being praised for its storytelling to being criticised as “propaganda” by a section of viewers, the film has stayed in the headlines since its release.

Despite the chatter, the numbers remain strong. The film crossed the Rs 300 crore net mark in India within just three days, proving that audience turnout has not been affected by the ongoing debates.

About Dhurandhar 2: Story, cast and performance

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 serves both as a continuation and an origin story. It follows the journey of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he takes on a dangerous mission tied to a larger terror network.

The film also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. With its mix of action, emotion, and scale, the film continues to draw audiences, even as conversations around it keep evolving online.

At this point, whether it’s a real mistake or just a viral illusion, one thing is certain: Dhurandhar 2 has people watching closely, frame by frame.

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