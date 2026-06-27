Dhurandhar 2 completes 100 days: Know lifetime earnings of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller

Reaching the 100-day mark is a very rare achievement in today's film industry, but Dhurandhar 2 has managed to do just that. Aditya Dhar's spy thriller continues to be celebrated after an extraordinary theatrical run that shattered several box office records in India and overseas.

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Dhurandhar 2 (PC: IMDb)

There was never much doubt that Dhurandhar 2 was going to be a big film, but few expected it to enjoy the kind of theatrical run that it has. Even after more than three months in cinemas, the Ranveer Singh-led action thriller continues to be talked about, proving that strong word of mouth and repeat audiences can still make a film last well beyond its opening weekend. As the film completes 100 days on the big screen, the celebrations are about much more than just longevity. The blockbuster has rewritten box office history, established itself as one of Indian cinema’s biggest successes and strengthened Aditya Dhar’s position as one of the industry’s leading filmmakers.

Dhurandhar 2 completes 100 days

Dhurandhar 2 has enjoyed a sensational run across India from the day it opened. Backed by strong advance bookings, paid previews, and positive audience response, Dhurandhar 2 maintained impressive collections throughout its theatrical journey. Official Jio Studios shared this announcement on their Instagram handle with a caption, “100 days since theatres echoed with ‘Honsla Eendhan Badla’”

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected around Rs 1,140 crore net at the Indian box office, while its India gross stands at approximately Rs 1,375 crore. These numbers have helped the film become one of the highest-grossing Hindi releases ever and one of the biggest box office successes in Indian cinema.

Dhurandhar 2 India gross collection: Rs 1,375.38 crore

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: Rs 1,813.38 crore

Dhurandhar 2 overseas collection: Rs 438.00 crore

Dhurandhar 2 India net collection: Rs 1,149.29 crore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 success was not just limited to India. Overseas audiences also turned out in huge numbers, giving the spy thriller an outstanding international run. By the end of its 100-day theatrical journey, Dhurandhar 2 had grossed around Rs 1,813 crore worldwide, including nearly Rs 438 crore from international markets like North America, United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia, as per Sacnilk. These numbers place the film among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 digital rights/ streaming massive deal

Even before its theatrical release, Dhurandhar 2 had recovered a significant portion of its investment through a record-breaking non-theatrical rights deal. The film’s digital streaming rights were reportedly acquired by JioHotstar for Rs 150 crore, while Star Network secured satellite television rights for Rs 50 crore.

The music rights were sold to T-Series reportedly for Rs 27 crore across all languages. The impressive pre-release business reflected the industry’s confidence in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller and the franchise’s growing commercial value and overall earnings of Dhurandhar 2.