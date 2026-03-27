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Deepak Tijori slams CBFC over half-muted abuses in Dhurandhar 2: Cant see logic...

Deepak Tijori slams CBFC over half-muted abuses in Dhurandhar 2: ‘Can’t see logic…’

Dhurandhar 2: Actor Deepak Tijori questions Central Board of Film Certification's logic on half-muted abuses in the Aditya Dhar movie.

Dhurandhar 2 is currently generating significant buzz at the box office, but amid this success, a new debate over censorship has emerged. Actor and director Deepak Tijori has launched a scathing attack on the working methods of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The actor’s criticism is particularly directed at the “half-muting” of abusive language and profanity in films. He argues that when a film is already certified “A” (for adults only), there is no point in tampering with the audience’s experience by cutting out certain words.

Deepak Tijori’s Instagram post:

Deepak Tijori highlighted the contradictions in censorship in a post on Instagram. He expressed surprise that abusive language is muted during the theatrical release, but when the same film is released on OTT platforms later, it is shown without any cuts. He wrote, “I must admit… maybe I’m missing something. Maybe I just don’t have the kind of intellect that the Central Board of Film Certification CBFC or its board members possess.”

He continued, “Because I genuinely don’t understand this— why mute half the abuses and let the other half stay? At places, keep some and fully mute some? Especially when the film is already certified 18+, which clearly means it’s meant for adults. So who exactly are we protecting here? And from what… half a word? And then comes the part that really confuses me— the same film, within a month or two, releases on OTT… completely unmuted… untouched… exactly as it was meant to be. And that’s where kids end up watching it… at home… sitting with family… with everything fully audible. So I’m just trying to understand, honestly— how smart is it to “half mute” something in theatres for adults, when the same thing plays out in full volume at home soon after? Maybe there’s a logic here I’m unable to see… or maybe, just maybe… we’re overthinking the wrong things. JustTryingToUnderstand CinemaLogic CBFC logic huh”.

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Tijori (@deepaktijoriteam)

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection:

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is performing extremely well at the box office and has already crossed the collections of films like Gadar 2, Animal, and Kantara Chapter 2. On Day 8, the film earned around Rs 49.70 crore, which is slightly higher (about 1.9%) than its Day 7 collection of Rs 48.75 crore. It achieved this across 19,493 shows in India. So far, the film has collected about Rs 805.32 crore gross (Rs 674.17 crore net) in India. Overseas, it has earned Rs 261.92 crore, taking its total worldwide collection to around Rs 1,067.24 crore.

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