Dhurandhar 2: Deepika Padukone on her ‘silent treatment’ for Ranveer Singh’s film, shuts down trolls; says, ‘who is the joke…’

Ever since ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ hit theatres, the film has been making noise not just at the box office, but also online. While Ranveer Singh’s film continues to break records, a different conversation took over social media: why hadn’t Deepika Padukone said anything about it? From fans to trolls, everyone seemed to have an opinion. Some questioned her silence; others read too much into it. But now, Deepika has finally stepped in, and her reply is as direct as it gets.

Deepika Padukone shuts down trolls with one comment

The speculation had been building for days until Deepika herself decided to respond. The actor came across an Instagram reel that questioned whether her silence was intentional or just being overanalysed. The caption of the Instagram reel read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the ‘silent treatment’ to a Rs 500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favourite drama?”

Watch the video here

Without making it dramatic, Deepika dropped a calm but strong reply in the comments section. She wrote, “The latter, my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now, who is the joke on?”

With just one line, she put an end to all the noise.

Fans rally behind Deepika amid online chatter

Soon after her comment went viral, fans jumped in to support her. Many pointed out that not everything needs to be shared online, especially when it comes to personal relationships. Some users defended her choice, saying she may not want to take away attention from Ranveer during promotions. Others reminded trolls that she could simply be busy with her personal life.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Comments like “Support doesn’t mean to showcase everything on social media” and “She doesn’t need public validation” filled the thread. A few also highlighted that Deepika has never followed social media trends blindly, and that hasn’t changed now.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ continues its strong box office run

Meanwhile, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is doing more than just well at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film released on March 19 and quickly turned into one of the biggest hits of the year. The sequel to the 2025 film dives deeper into the story of Ranveer’s character, exploring his past and his mission. Set against the backdrop of high-stakes intelligence operations, the film mixes action with emotion.

With a massive start of Rs 75 crore in paid previews and Rs 165 crore on day one, the film has now crossed Rs 1032 crore in India and over Rs 1600 crore worldwide. The cast also includes R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and others in key roles.

What’s next for Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in ‘Singham Again’. She will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in ‘King’, which is expected to release in December 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features a big ensemble cast. Apart from that, she is also part of a big-budget project with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee.