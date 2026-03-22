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Dhurandhar 2: Dhruv Rathee calls Ranveer Singhs film brain rot, targets Aditya Dhars spy thriller again; Fans give back

Dhurandhar 2: Dhruv Rathee calls Ranveer Singh’s film ‘brain rot’, targets Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller again; Fans give back

Dhruv Rathee labels Dhurandhar 2 as ‘brain rot’ and ‘propaganda’, sparking debate despite its strong box office run.

Just when Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge seemed to be enjoying a dream run at the box office, a fresh controversy has once again pulled the film into the spotlight. Director Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, led by Ranveer Singh, opened to strong collections and positive audience reactions, but not everyone is impressed. Political commentator and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has reignited the debate by calling the film “brain rot” and labelling it as propaganda.

His remarks have quickly gone viral, adding a new layer of discussion around the film at a time when it is already dominating headlines for its record-breaking performance.

Dhruv Rathee on Dhurandhar 2: ‘Well-made propaganda bhi nahi raha’

A few days ago, Dhruv took to X (formerly Twitter) and didn’t hold back while criticising the film. He wrote, “I called Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist 3 months ago. Now everyone will see it. It was subtle in the previous film, but he went so blatantly this time in overconfidence. Remember how I said, well-made propaganda is more dangerous? Ab toh well-made bhi nahi raha (It’s not even well-made anymore.). Lol”.

His tweet instantly caught attention, especially among those already debating the film’s themes and messaging.

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Netizens are divided as debate intensifies

As Dhruv Rathee’s comments went viral, social media platforms quickly turned into a battleground of opinions. While some users backed his criticism, a large section of netizens strongly pushed back, defending the film and its success. One user wrote, “Cry more after seeing the collections. Yes, it’s the BJP’s propaganda. Jo ukhaad na hai Ukhaad ley, and why don’t you tell about AAP’s short film, which you uploaded in your YouTube channel ???” Another commented, “Abki baar Rs 2000 crore paar …”, hinting at the film’s massive box office potential.

Some users also questioned selective criticism, with one saying, “Dhruv Rathee supported movies like PK and Padmaavat just because both of them had scenes disrespecting Hindu sentiments. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story were propaganda movies because they don’t suit his agenda.” Others took a more direct tone, asking, “Even if I accept your logic, the question is: why do you feel so offended? The movie is all about terrorists and Pakistan. Why is it making you uncomfortable?” The sharp and contrasting reactions clearly show that Dhurandhar 2 has gone beyond being just a film; it has become part of a much larger public conversation.

‘Rs 500 for a Propaganda Film or Rs 500 for your Future?’: Dhruv’s viral video

Taking the criticism a step further, Dhruv recently shared a promotional video for his AI masterclass, where he again took a dig at Dhurandhar 2. The caption read, “ Rs 500 for a Propaganda Film or Rs 500 for your Future? Link is in bio!”

In the video, he says, “Doston, iss Sunday aapke pass 2 choices hain.. Ya toh aap apne 4 ghate barbaad kar sakte ho iss propaganda film ko dekhne mein ya toh phir 3 ghate attend kar sakte ho mere AI masterclass.” He adds, “Faisla saaf hai, brain rot versus brain building.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhruv Rathee (@dhruvrathee)

The clip has since been widely shared, with users divided between those supporting his views and others defending the film.

Dhruv Rathee’s earlier criticism of Dhurandhar

This isn’t the first time Dhruv has criticised Aditya Dhar’s work. After the release of the first Dhurandhar, he had posted a detailed video titled ‘Reality of Dhurandhar’, where he called the film “jhootha and vahiyat” propaganda. Interestingly, back then, he had also admitted that the film was engaging, adding that “well-made propaganda is more dangerous.”

He had pointed out that the film uses references to real-life events, including mentions of incidents like the 26/11 attacks, which, according to him, made the narrative more impactful and potentially misleading.

About Dhurandhar 2: Story, cast and box office performance

Set against the backdrop of Karachi’s Lyari, known for its history of gang conflicts, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge dives deeper into the journey of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The sequel explores his rise in the underworld while tracing his origins as a covert operative.

The film, which also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, hit theatres on March 19 and has already crossed Rs 300 crore net in India. Despite the ongoing debate, the film continues to pull audiences to cinemas, proving that the conversation around it, whether positive or critical, is only adding to its visibility.

In the middle of all the noise, one thing is clear: Dhurandhar 2 is not just a box office success, it’s a film people can’t stop talking about.

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