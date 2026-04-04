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Dhurandhar 2: Did Aditya Dhar send legal notice to filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS over Ranveer Singhs film storyline copy claim?

Dhurandhar 2: Did Aditya Dhar send legal notice to filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS over Ranveer Singh’s film storyline copy claim?

Tensions rise in Bollywood as a filmmaker dispute draws attention over alleged story similarities in Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, sparking legal and creative debates.

Massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge created a strong wave across box office and turned film into major talking point across industry circles. Strong audience response along with repeat footfall, pushed franchise into the blockbuster zone and built huge anticipation for its sequel. With Dhurandhar 2 continuing that momentum expectations remained sky high. However, amid this success phase, unexpected controversy has surfaced involving filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS, who raised concerns about story similarities leading to legal developments connected with director Aditya Dhar.

Legal response from Aditya Dhar

Recent developments suggest director Aditya Dhar has moved ahead with formal action. According to sources close to the situation, the legal team has issued a notice rejecting all accusations. The message clearly asks Santosh Kumar RS to stop making such claims in the public domain. It also hints at stronger legal steps if statements continue. This shift shows dispute may not stay limited to verbal exchanges and could move into courtroom phase soon.

What did Santosh Kumar RS say?

Santosh, however denies receiving any formal notice in strict sense. According to him, communication came as reply to his email instead of official document. He claims pressure was placed on him to stay quiet and avoid public discussion. He insists intention remains clear and says legal route will decide truth. His stance reflects ongoing disagreement over both story ownership and nature of communication.

What was Santosh Kumar RS’ storyline of his project?

Santosh describes his script titled as D Saheb, as journey of young boy who loses family after violent attack then turns towards revenge. Later narrative involves arrest followed by mission linked to cross border conflict. He believes core elements from his idea appear in Dhurandhar: The Revenge with added political layer. These claims form base of entire controversy though makers have not publicly addressed details yet.

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More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Aditya Dhar‘s spy thriller continues strong theatrical run with India net nearing Rs 960 crore while worldwide total has crossed Rs 1500 crore mark showing solid audience pull. Story follows Hamza Ali Mazari also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi an undercover Indian agent navigating dangerous network across borders and rising through ranks after eliminating key threats.

Film blends action emotion and political undertones which has connected with viewers. Along with Ranveer Singh film features ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal and Bimal Oberoi delivering impactful performances adding depth to narrative and technical finesse, boosting its popularity across regions.

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