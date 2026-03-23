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Dhurandhar 2: Did Deepika Padukone REACT negatively to husband Ranveer Singhs spy thriller? Fact Check

Dhurandhar 2: Did Deepika Padukone REACT negatively to husband Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller? Fact Check

Speculation around Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Dhurandhar 2 is trending online. We break down the viral claim and reveal the actual truth behind the circulating post.

Buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to grow as film dominates box office and social media discussions. Amid this massive attention one viral screenshot has sparked curiosity among fans. Many users claimed that Deepika Padukone reacted to film and even disagreed with certain parts of the story. Screenshot quickly spread across platforms making people believe that she finally broke silence on her husband Ranveer Singh‘s film. However, the truth behind this claim tells a completely different story and raises questions about the authenticity of viral content circulating online.

The truth behind the viral screenshot of Deepika Padukone’s post

A viral post claimed to show Deepika praising film while also expressing disagreement with some aspects. Message suggested she appreciated the performance yet questioned certain narrative elements. This created confusion among fans as many assumed it was real reaction.

Fact check confirms that this screenshot is fake. No such story has been shared by Deepika Padukone on her official social media account. There is no verified source supporting the claim, which clearly indicates that the image was edited or created to gain attention. Interestingly, the disagree part in the post somewhat resembles Hrithik Roshan‘s post during the time of Dhurandhar: Part 1, in which he mentioned that he did not agree with the political narrative of the film.

Check out the viral post here

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Why is this post getting viral?

Silence from Deepika regarding Dhurandhar 2 success played major role in making fake post believable. Fans were already waiting for her reaction which made viral screenshot appear convincing at first glance. Social media often amplifies such content quickly especially when it involves popular celebrities.

Many users later pointed out inconsistencies and confirmed that post was not authentic. This highlights importance of verifying information before trusting viral screenshots or forwarded posts.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Despite controversy Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar continues strong run at box office. Film has crossed massive global numbers within few days and remains one of biggest releases of year. Audience response has been mixed yet powerful performances especially by Ranveer Singh have been widely appreciated.

In this sequel Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi known as Hamza Ali Mazari. Plot follows his mission through dangerous global networks involving intelligence agencies crime groups and hidden conspiracies. Film balances high intensity action with emotional backstory giving depth to character and making narrative more engaging.

Along with Ranveer Singh film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Strong ensemble cast combined with gripping narrative has ensured packed shows across multiple regions.

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