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Dhurandhar 2: Did R Madhavan really prefer Ranveer Singhs performance over Ranbir Kapoors Animal? Heres the actual truth

Dhurandhar 2: Did R Madhavan really prefer Ranveer Singh’s performance over Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal? Here’s the actual truth

Fans noticed R Madhavan liking a post on social media and speculated about his preference between Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s Ranveer Singh and Animal’s Ranbir Kapoor. Our fact check uncovers what his actions really indicate and clears up misleading claims circulating online.

Recently, social media users noticed a post comparing the performances of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, suggesting that Ranveer could outperform Ranbir in any role, especially in Animal. Fans quickly speculated that co-star R Madhavan agreed with this opinion after allegedly liking the post. Screenshots circulated across X and Instagram, sparking discussions about favorite actors as opinions were divided immediately, with some supporting Ranveer’s performance and others praising Ranbir’s versatility in past roles.

The ongoing debate amid the Dhurandhar 2 buzz

The post that triggered this discussion came from an Instagram page called Chill Kar Le Bro. It stated, “Ranveer will eat Ranbir alive in any role. Not joking.” According to social media users, Dhurandhar 2 actors R Madhavan and Danish Pandor liked the post. Another alleged post liked by R Madhavan featured Shah Rukh Khan’s image with text stating, “Arsha Pappu lag raha hai.” Both posts circulated widely as proof of Madhavan’s supposed opinion.

Check out the viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chill Karle Bro (@chillkarlebro)

Fan war over Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

Fans flooded comment sections defending both actors. Ranveer Singh received praise for films like Gully Boy, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani while Ranbir Kapoor earned admiration for performances in Barfi!, Rockstar and Sanju. Many viewers noted that both actors bring unique energy and depth, making it difficult to compare their abilities directly. On X, users argued that Ranveer shines under strong direction while Ranbir elevates the film itself with his skill.

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The actual truth: Did Madhavan like it or not?

Well, these claims might just be fake because Maddy’s like cannot be seen on the particular posts. It remains unclear whether he liked and later removed his likes or never engaged with them at all. No verifiable evidence confirms that R Madhavan officially expressed a preference for Ranveer Singh over Ranbir Kapoor.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revengethe

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run. The sequel, helmed by Aditya Dhar follows Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari rising as Sher-e-Baloch, Karachi ka Badshah and King Of Lyari tracing his journey from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to a spy avenging terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Supporting cast includes Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun. The film crossed Rs 1000 crore plus worldwide in just 7 days, breaking numerous Bollywood records and drawing attention beyond its star cast.

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