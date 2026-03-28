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Dhurandhar 2: Did Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna initially say no to Ranveer Singhs film? Mukesh Chhabra says, actors worry...

Dhurandhar 2: Did Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna initially say no to Ranveer Singh’s film? Mukesh Chhabra says, ‘actors worry…’

Before Dhurandhar became a star-studded hit, most actors were hesitant, except R Madhavan.

Today, Dhurandhar: The Revenge looks like a perfect casting success story. Big names, powerful performances, and a strong impact on screen, it all feels planned. But what if we told you that things were very different in the beginning? Yes, before the film became a multi-starrer, several big actors were actually unsure about being part of it. And the story behind this casting journey is just as interesting as the film itself.

Dhurandhar 2 casting story

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently shared a surprising detail about the film. While speaking about his experience working on the Aditya Dhar directorial, he revealed that actors like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna were initially hesitant to sign the film. He said, “Initially, even Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna were not sure about being a part of the film. Only R Madhavan said yes. For the others, it took time.”

This shows that even big projects don’t always get an instant green signal from actors.

Mukesh Chhabra also spoke about how the film’s casting evolved. Interestingly, the team had a completely different vision in the early stages. He shared, “We had a very different kind of actors in mind. Then I pushed him (Aditya Dhar) to think bigger.” At first, the idea of bringing so many big actors together seemed unlikely. But as discussions continued, things slowly started falling into place. What began as a simple casting plan eventually turned into a powerful ensemble.

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One of the biggest concerns for actors, especially in multi-starrer films, is screen time. But Dhurandhar 2 took a different approach. Chhabra explained, “Most actors usually worry about how much screen time they will get. We said that here, the impact is what matters.” He also pointed out that actors like R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal were on set for just around 12 days, yet their roles left a strong impression.

This shift in thinking, from screen time to impact, played a key role in convincing actors to join the film.

A look at Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The espionage thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. It is the sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) and has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film has been making waves not just for its box office numbers but also for its storytelling and performances.

Looking at the film’s current success, it’s hard to imagine that actors once had doubts about it. But that’s what makes this story even more real. Sometimes, it takes time, trust, and the right vision to bring everything together. And in the case of Dhurandhar 2, that gamble clearly paid off.

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