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Dhurandhar 2: Did Shah Rukh Khan praise Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhars spy thriller? Heres the actual truth

Dhurandhar 2: Did Shah Rukh Khan praise Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller? Here’s the actual truth

ans have been sharing reports claiming Shah Rukh Khan lauded Dhurandhar 2. Here’s a detailed look at the actual events and what SRK truly said about Ranveer Singh’s mega blockbuster.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become a phenomenon at the box office, attracting attention from audiences and celebrities alike. Fans have been sharing posts online claiming that Shah Rukh Khan praised Ranveer Singh’s performance and the film itself. Social media was flooded with a screenshot purportedly showing SRK calling Dhurandhar 2 a “film full of pride and power” and saying he hoped to work with Dhar. The viral post generated excitement among fans but also confusion because nothing like this appeared on SRK’s official accounts.

The viral post of Shah Rukh Khan

The viral screenshot claimed Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “JUST WATCHED DHURANDHAR 2… And honestly, it stays with you. A film full of pride, power & every moment hits straight to the heart-that’s cinema. Brilliant performances, stunning scale & storytelling that makes you feel everything. @ranveersingh @rampal72 emotion Big love to the entire team. Hope Aditya Dhar offers me a film someday… Dying to work with him.”

Check out viral post here

The actual truth behind the viral post

However, netizens quickly pointed out the post was fake. Many shared tweets confirming the screenshot had been edited. Comments like “Fake and edited image” and “It’s not true.. SRK did not post story” circulated widely, clarifying the misinformation. At this time, Shah Rukh Khan has not publicly commented on Dhurandhar 2, nor has he shared any Instagram story praising the film. Whether SRK has actually watched the spy thriller remains unknown.

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

In this sequel Ranveer Singh reprises his role as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. The story follows his mission through global networks involving intelligence agencies, crime groups and hidden conspiracies. The film balances high-intensity action with emotional depth giving the characters more dimension. Alongside Ranveer Singh the film features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The ensemble cast and gripping story have ensured packed shows across multiple regions.

Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run. While weekday collections may vary, momentum remains high and steady. With audiences engaged across regions and fan support unwavering, the film is projected to cross Rs 600 crore within first week, cementing its status as one of 2026’s biggest hits.

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