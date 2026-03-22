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Dhurandhar 2: Did Vivek Agnihotri like a video calling Ranveer Singhs blockbuster propaganda? Truth behind viral screenshot explained

Dhurandhar 2: Did Vivek Agnihotri like a video calling Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster ‘propaganda’? Truth behind viral screenshot explained

A viral screenshot claims Vivek Agnihotri liked a video calling Dhurandhar 2 propaganda. But is it real or just another social media rumour?

Social media moves fast, but sometimes, a single screenshot can move even faster than the truth. That’s exactly what seems to have happened with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Just when the film is already making headlines for its box office run and ongoing debates, a fresh controversy has added another layer.

This time, it involves filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, a viral screenshot, and a question that has left many confused, did he actually support a video calling the film “propaganda”?

Let’s break it down.

Dhurandhar 2: Viral screenshot sparks debate online

The entire discussion began when a screenshot started circulating on social media. It allegedly showed Vivek Agnihotri liking a video by Dhruv Rathee, where he criticised Dhurandhar 2 and questioned its messaging. In the video, Dhruv asked, “Rs 500 for a Propaganda Film or Rs 500 for your Future?” encouraging viewers to think about how they spend their time and money. Soon after, a user shared the screenshot online, claiming that Agnihotri had liked the post.

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Vivek Agnihotri liking a Dhruv Rathee video calling Dhurandhar 2 a propaganda film was not on my 2026 bingo card pic.twitter.com/WXch42Oqaf — r (@bekhayalime) March 21, 2026

The claim quickly picked up pace, with many reacting strongly, even before verifying the facts.

Vivek Agnihotri Dhurandhar 2 reaction: Was the ‘like’ real or fake?

Here’s where things get tricky. When the post was later checked again, there was no visible like from Vivek Agnihotri on the video. This raised doubts about whether the screenshot was genuine or simply misleading.

Some users argued that he might have liked the post earlier and then removed it. Others questioned the authenticity of the screenshot itself. As of now, there is no clear proof that confirms the filmmaker actually engaged with the video.

Social media reactions: Netizens question, debate and speculate

Despite the lack of confirmation, the internet had already formed opinions. Several users began criticising Agnihotri, accusing him of “changing sides.” Comments across platforms ranged from sharp criticism to outright speculation. On Reddit, one user wrote, “This man switches sides like a record changer!” while another added, “Jealousy is a disease.”

The speed at which these reactions spread once again shows how quickly narratives can take shape online, even without solid evidence.

Vivek Agnihotri on Dhurandhar: His earlier praise for the film

What makes this situation even more interesting is Agnihotri’s past reaction to the Dhurandhar franchise. After watching the first film, he had openly praised director Aditya Dhar’s work. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, “Just landed back in India after two months and the first thing we did was watch @AdityaDharFilms Dhurandhar.” He further added that the film had “blown his mind” and described himself as proud of the achievement.

Given this earlier appreciation, the current claims have left many wondering whether there has been a change in his stance, or if the viral screenshot is simply being over-interpreted.

At the moment, there is no official reaction from Vivek Agnihotri addressing the viral claims. Until that happens, the truth remains somewhere between speculation and assumption.

What this episode clearly highlights is how easily a single image can shape public opinion. In the middle of a big film release like Dhurandhar 2, even the smallest online activity, or alleged activity, can turn into a full-blown headline.

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