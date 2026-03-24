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Dhurandhar 2: Did you know Sanjay Dutts character Chaudhary Aslam was a fan of Sanju Baba? He was popularly known as...

Dhurandhar 2: Did you know Sanjay Dutt’s character Chaudhary Aslam was a fan of Sanju Baba? He was popularly known as…

Sanjay Dutt’s powerful role in Dhurandhar has a surprising real-life twist, the cop he plays was once his biggest fan.

While Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is busy breaking records at the box office, there’s one story from the film that is quietly winning hearts, and it’s all about Sanjay Dutt. The actor has been getting a lot of love for playing the late Pakistani police officer Chaudhary Aslam Khan. His intense screen presence, powerful dialogue, and strong character arc have impressed audiences. But here’s the twist, the real-life officer he plays was actually a huge fan of Sanjay Dutt himself.

Yes, you read that right!

Dhurandhar 2: When reel met real in the most unexpected way

The film takes inspiration from real-life events, especially the crackdown on criminal networks in Karachi’s Lyari area. Among the characters based on real people is Chaudhary Aslam Khan, a fearless cop known for taking on gangsters and terror groups. But what makes his story even more interesting is his connection to Bollywood.

According to Anirudhya Mitra, a former journalist who has spent years researching the Pakistan underworld, Aslam was populary knows as “Baba Cop” by people around him. And the reason? His admiration for Sanjay Dutt, aka Sanju Baba.

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Sharing this on The Ranveer Show, Anirudhya said, “Log bolte has he was a Taliban hunter.. Ek naam tha yaaron ka yaar… ek naam tha baba cop… Baba cop kyun naam tha kyunki woh Sanjay Dutt ke bahut bade fan the Khalnayak dekhne ke baad, which is an irony (People used to say he was a Taliban hunter… he had many names… He was known as a friend of friends. One name that stood out was ‘Baba Cop’. He was called Baba Cop because he was a huge fan of Sanjay Dutt after watching Khalnayak, which is an irony.)”

Why was Sanjay Dutt the perfect choice for this role?

Interestingly, those who knew Chaudhary Aslam believe that Sanjay Dutt was the perfect actor to bring his story to life. Anirudhya also mentioned that a project based on Aslam’s life had earlier been made in Pakistan, but seeing Sanjay step into his shoes adds a unique emotional layer, almost like a full-circle moment. After all, it’s not every day that an actor ends up playing someone who admired him in real life.

Who was Chaudhary Aslam Khan?

Born in 1963, Chaudhary Aslam joined the Sindh Police in the 1980s and gradually built a reputation as a tough and fearless officer. In the 2000s, he led the Lyari Task Force, taking strong action against gangsters in Karachi. He survived a major Taliban attack in 2011 but was later assassinated in 2014 by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. His story is now being retold on the big screen through Dhurandhar, adding depth and realism to the film’s narrative.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office and Story

Apart from strong performances, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office. The film has already crossed Rs 500 crore in India and around Rs 850 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits in recent times. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film dives deeper into the world of espionage, crime, and identity, while also exploring the journey of his character Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

In the end, what makes Sanjay Dutt’s role even more special is this unexpected real-life connection.

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