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Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar breaks silence on viral AI image of Ranveer Singh smoking in turban

Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar breaks silence on viral AI image of Ranveer Singh smoking in turban

Aditya Dhar expressed his respect for the Sikh community. He said that every portrayal in Dhurandhar 2 has been handled with "utmost sensitivity."

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s director Aditya Dhar has clarified that a viral image showing Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi smoking while wearing a turban is fake. He said the picture was not from the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge but was created using AI by editing real promotional images. According to him, this was done to spread false information and create unnecessary controversy. In short, the image is not real, not part of the movie, and was deliberately made to mislead people.

He went on to express his respect for the Sikh community, saying that every portrayal in the film has been handled with “utmost sensitivity.” The ‘Uri’ director also warned of “firm action” against the culprits and urged audiences to “rely only on official content and watch the film.””Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest.”

“I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly,” Dhar concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)



Meanwhile, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office since its release. Starting with paid previews on March 18, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has been smashing records and drawing packed crowds ever since. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.

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