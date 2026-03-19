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This famous Pakistani singers qawwali adds magic to Dhurandhar 2s story; It talks about weaving love, betrayal, and pride - He is...

This famous Pakistani singer’s qawwali adds magic to Dhurandhar 2’s story; It talks about weaving love, betrayal, and pride – He is…

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge song has a qawalli 'Dil Pe Zakhm Khate Hain'. Aditya Dhar has remixed and recomposed this classic, cleverly weaving it into the film’s narrative and delighting audiences with its energy and emotion. Read about the song in detail.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been released, and fans are going crazy, celebrating the magic that Aditya Dhar has created on the big screen. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Although the official release was today, on March 18, the makers organised paid previews to give audiences early access. Dhurandhar 2 had a strong run of paid preview shows, earning around Rs 44 crore. The film is receiving widespread praise and is trending on social media, with its impact and key storylines garnering significant attention.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Dhurandhar 2’s music album has been its influence on the film’s narrative. The album, comprising five songs, plays a pivotal role in shaping the story. A standout track is the qawwali “Dil Pe Zakhm Khate Hain,” sung by legendary Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Aditya Dhar has remixed and recomposed this classic, cleverly weaving it into the film’s narrative and delighting audiences with its energy and emotion. The choice of songs in both parts is amazing, giving goosebumps, as the way Dhar has used them in the action scenes is beyond imagination.

All five songs from Dhurandhar 2 have been superhits, with audiences showering them with immense love. The makers released the music album on Wednesday evening, and Ranveer Singh was also present at the event. The first song from the album, “Aari Aari,” was released alongside the teaser, and the audience went wild upon hearing it. The music for this song was composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The second song, “Main Aur Tu,” was also composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Rebel, and Shashwat himself. The third song, “Jaan Se Guzarte Hain,” is a remake of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legendary qawwali “Dil Pe Zakhm Khate Hain.”

Dil Pe Zakhm Khate Hain’s lyrics are woven with love, betrayal and pride – truly describing the plot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The song Dil Pe Zakhm Khate Hain, originally released in 1977, is making waves in Dhurandhar 2. The remake track is inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a Sufi singer whose work has been celebrated for decades. The remake, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been widely appreciated by audiences. The Qawalli is in Urdu, and it means the deep emotional wounds and the intense love one feels for another, using metaphors like wounds and healing to convey the complexities of love and devotion.

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The song starts with (Dil Pe Zakhm Khaate Hain Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Jurm Sirf Itna Hai Unko Pyaar Karte Hain, Aitbaar Badhta Hai Aur Bhi Mohabbat Ka, Jab Woh Ajnabi Bankar Paas Se Guzarte Hain)

Additionally, the third song of the album, “Man Atkeya,” is sung by Vaibhav Gupta and Shahzad Ali. The song “Jiye Sajna” has also received a lot of praise and is resonating strongly with listeners.

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