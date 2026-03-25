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Dhurandhar 2: Fan watched uncensored version of Ranveer Singhs spy thriller, leaves internet curious - Heres how

Dhurandhar 2: Fan watched ‘uncensored version’ of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, leaves internet curious – Here’s how

The film, which was released globally on March 19, is now at the centre of a fresh buzz. A video doing the rounds online suggests that audiences outside India might be getting a slightly different experience.

Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is not just ruling the box office; it’s becoming a full-blown conversation starter. From packed theatres to late-night shows, the film has struck a chord with audiences who are loving its scale, detailing, and intense storytelling. With a massive runtime of 229.6 minutes (3 hours and 49 minutes), the film already feels like a complete cinematic ride.

But even after all that, fans are now wondering, are they really watching the complete version?

After the film cleared the censor board and was cut by the CBFC, there was already chatter around what didn’t make it to theatres. Some viewers felt they might be missing out on certain scenes. And now, a viral video has only added fuel to that feeling. People clearly don’t want to miss even those six minutes that were reportedly not included in the Indian theatrical version.

The film, which was released globally on March 19, is now at the centre of a fresh buzz. A video doing the rounds online suggests that audiences outside India might be getting a slightly different experience.

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Dhurandhar 2 Uncensored Version: Here’s how a fan watched it

The curiosity peaked when a fan named Manali Dey shared her experience on Instagram. According to her, she travelled all the way to California, USA, to watch what she called the “uncensored version” of Dhurandhar 2. Her video read, “Took a flight for 20 hours and waited for four days just to watch the uncensored version of Dhurandhar 2 with an extra six minutes of runtime!! (Smiling face with sunglasses emoji).”

In her caption, she added, “Fayde to hai bhai (There are benefits) (raised hands emoji). Spoiler alert (grinning face with sweat). Pura version to desh se bahar hi dekhne ko milega (you can see the entire version only outside the country) (squinting face with tongue and grimacing face emojis).” She further joked, “Jet lag (cross mark emoji). Common sense (cross mark emoji). 6 extra minutes of Dhurandhar 2 (white heavy check mark emoji). Priorities were never in question.”

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manali Dey (@manali_dey_)

Here’s how fans reacted:

As the video went viral, the comment section quickly turned into a mix of jokes, curiosity, and pure FOMO. Many users didn’t just react; they demanded proof. Comments like, “To wo extra scenes record karke kahi daal bhi deta bhai… Dusro ka bhi thora bhala ho jata! ” and “bhai upload karde” flooded the post, clearly showing fans weren’t ready to miss out on those “extra minutes.”

One comment read, “There is no extra minute; only abuses have been uncensored.” Another asked, “What were the extra six minutes?” So, is it truly additional footage, or just a version without cuts? That remains unclear. There is no official confirmation yet about any extended scenes being shown internationally.

Some took a more sarcastic route, echoing the creator’s tone with, “Jet lag ❌ Common sense ❌ 6 extra minutes of Dhurandhar 2 ✅ Priorities were never in question Tag someone who would do worse than this .” Others kept it simple and straight to the point, “Bhai upload kar de wo 6 minute” and “Post more uncensored clips.” A few even got specific, asking for particular scenes with comments like “Football scene daal bhai.” Clearly, whether it’s curiosity or just classic internet humour, one thing stands out; fans are not ready to let go of even a second of Dhurandhar 2.

What makes this conversation bigger is the film’s already strong hold at the box office. When a film is this popular, even small differences in versions can turn into major talking points. For fans, it’s simple; they don’t want to miss anything. Not even a few minutes.

About Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The story continues from the first part, set against the backdrop of Karachi’s Lyari region, known for gang conflicts and high-stakes operations. The sequel focuses on the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari, while also exploring his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his journey into the world of covert intelligence.

Whether it’s the version playing in India or the one being discussed overseas, one thing is clear; Dhurandhar 2 is everywhere right now. And with fans now chasing “extra minutes,” the film has managed to create buzz beyond just box office numbers.

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