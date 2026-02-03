Home

Dhurandhar 2 first look out: Ranveer Singh is all set for The Revenge, are you?

Ranveer Singh teases Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge first look, sparking excitement among fans ahead of its March 2026 release.

Bollywood’s spy‑action franchise just fired its first shot for 2026! Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the highly anticipated sequel to last year’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, has teased its first look online, and fans are already buzzing. Superstar Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar shared the visual update on their Instagram Stories earlier today, officially kicking off the countdown to the film’s next chapter.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – First look out

Sharing the poster, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge | Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM | Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.”

Ever since the original Dhurandhar took India by storm, smashing records at the box office and dominating conversations even after its OTT premiere, anticipation for Part 2 has been at a fever pitch.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – What we know

Following the massive success of Dhurandhar in December 2025, its sequel picks up right where the first left off, with Ranveer’s character battling inner demons and external threats in a high‑stakes world of espionage and revenge.

Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film is directed by Aditya Dhar and features an expansive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, among others, many of whom reprise their roles in what promises to be an even bigger, more intense narrative arc than Part 1.

The stakes are high, the action looks sharper, and from the first look reveal alone, audiences are getting a sense of the gritty, revenge‑driven tone the makers are aiming for.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – Teaser timing & hype signals

While the first official look is out now, fans are hopeful that the full teaser or trailer announcement isn’t far behind. The teaser will be released today (Feb 3rd, 2026) at 12:12 pm.

Ranveer and Dhar’s social media post has effectively thrown fuel on the fire, stirring chatter across platforms about what The Revenge might reveal next.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – Release date & box office battle

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, a date that places it smack in the middle of a crowded and competitive Bollywood release calendar.

With other major films eyeing similar windows, the sequel’s performance will be one of the first big box office events of the year, and most expect Ranveer Singh’s return to be nothing short of explosive.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – Why fans are excited?

From the larger‑than‑life action sequences to the emotional depth hinted at in early promotions, there’s a strong sense that The Revenge could top the original in scale and storytelling. Fans are dissecting every frame of the first look, theorising on plot twists, and already lining up their predictions for how Ranveer’s character will navigate this next chapter.

In short: the buzz is real, and if today’s first look is anything to go by, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge might just be one of the most talked‑about films of 2026.

