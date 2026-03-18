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Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s revenge thriller gets ‘Zabardast’ tag, climax will give goosebumps – Check viral tweet

Dhurandhar 2 first reviews are here and we can't wait for 5pm to watch the paid preview of Aditya Dhar's magical cinema. Read the reactions here!

Published date india.com Published: March 18, 2026 11:28 AM IST
email india.com By Kritika Vaid email india.com twitter india.com
Ranveer Singh hints at 'Dhurandhar 2', tells Danish Pandor: 'Imagine what will happen when they experience part two...'
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be releasing on March 19, with paid previews starting on March 18 at 5 pm. The Aditya Dhar-directed film features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, Rakesh Bedi, and R. Madhavan. The buzz around the film is so strong that all shows on March 18 in Delhi and Mumbai are already housefull. On the night of March 17, the makers launched the 19-minute album of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in a grand event attended by the film’s cast and crew. As the paid previews approach, fans of Aditya Dhar’s magical cinema are eager to get the first glimpse of the movie.

We have got them covered by sharing the first reviews of Dhurandhar 2. A Twitter (X) user got a chance to witness Ranveer Singh’s movie before the release and he called it a ‘complete entertainment’,  ‘jabardast’. The social media handle (@CinemaMadness24) said Ranveer has a beast mode as Hamza Ali Mazari. “The first half (around 2 hours 10 minutes) is absolutely zabardast. From the very beginning the film grabs your attention and never lets go. Ranveer Singh is in complete BEAST MODE throughout the film. His screen presence and intensity are next level”, the review read.

Another part of the review read, “Even though the film runs close to 4 hours, it never feels boring.”

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Ram Gopal Varma also reviews Dhurandhar 2

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma got the opportunity to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge before the release and he shared the first review on X, calling the Aditya Dhar’s movie the “birth of a new cinematic order”. RGV compared Dhurandhar 2 with Mughal-e-Azam and Sholay. He wrote: “After last night’s watch of #Dhurandhar2, in terms of its sheer cumulative impact in every which way—whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar-breaking, and above all the psychological audio-visual impact—it will be a Sholay x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far, starting from MUGHAL E AZAM onwards, look like TV SERIALS.”

“This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA,” he continued.

“The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name, and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW,” RGV concluded.

Well, India.com’s review on Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be out soon. Watch this space for more updates.

About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Entertainment editor with 11+ years of experience. A passionate lover of life, music, movies, and coffee, with deep insight into the film industry. Known for sharp analysis, engaging content, and a st ... Read More

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