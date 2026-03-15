Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: From Dawood Ibrahim, Ahmad Shuja Pasha to Pervez Musharraf, who is Bade Sahab?

Dhurandhar 2: From Dawood Ibrahim, Ahmad Shuja Pasha to Pervez Musharraf, who is Bade Sahab?

Fans are debating Bade Sahab’s identity in Dhurandhar 2. The character blends organized crime, intelligence strategy and military influence. Clues point to Dawood Ibrahim, with elements inspired by Ahmad Shuja Pasha and Pervez Musharraf.

The Mystery surrounding powerful figure called Bade Sahab has become major discussion point among viewers of Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge. The espionage thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar, expands far beyond street-level gang wars and enters world of intelligence operations, military influence and global crime networks.

Many viewers believe shadow figure controlling events behind scenes may be inspired by real personalities who shaped regional politics and underworld structures. Central mission follows spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi played by Ranveer Singh, who attempts to expose mastermind controlling entire terror syndicate.

Who can be the Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar?

Most popular theory suggests Bade Sahab mirrors Dawood Ibrahim, Indian gangster and global terrorist who founded D Company syndicate. Dawood masterminded 1993 Mumbai bombings and other attacks in India. In a film context, this character controls Karachi underworld, finances gangs and runs global criminal network.

The intelligence and Pakistani army connections

Another interpretation links Bade Sahab to intelligence leadership similar to Ahmad Shuja Pasha, retired three-star Lieutenant General and former DG of ISI from 2008 to 2012. This version of Bade Sahab operates via covert operations, manages assets like Major Iqbal played by Arjun Rampal and maintains control over militant groups while shaping geopolitical landscape.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Architect of Kargil war

Fans also noticed that Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar 2 trailer mentions Late Pervez Musharraf, sparking speculation that Bade Sahab’s military influence draws inspiration from Musharraf’s era.

General Pervez Musharraf is widely recognized as the key strategist behind the 1999 Kargil War, who architected conflict during his tenure as Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. While Pasha served as a prominent intelligence chief later, the Musharraf era frequently serves as the template for fictional characters representing the convergence of military power and covert operations.

Who is the Real Bade Sahab?

Clues from Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge trailer suggest Dawood Ibrahim has the highest chances of being Bade Sahab. His control over gangs, narcotics, and global smuggling mirrors the film’s underworld power.

While intelligence elements from Ahmad Shuja Pasha and military influence inspired by Pervez Musharraf add layers, Dawood’s criminal and financial dominance makes him the most likely puppet master Jaskirat Singh Rangi must confront.

About the narrative and sharp research

Director Aditya Dhar along with writer and research consultant Aditya Raj Kaul, meticulously developed story around terror syndicate, intelligence and high-ranking officials. Their detailed research ensures authenticity while unmasking inner workings of shadow networks, a commendable achievement.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Along with Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon along with Danish Pandor. Large scale action sequences and strong fan interest have generated major anticipation. Movie set to hit theaters on March 19 with paid previews starting March 18.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.