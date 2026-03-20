Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 gets standing ovation from Mahesh Babu, says Finest version of Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar 2 gets standing ovation from Mahesh Babu, says ‘Finest version of Ranveer Singh’

Mahesh Babu has shared his admiration for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. He wrote that the film is an exciting, well-made experience, showcasing Ranveer at his best. Check the full story.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has praised Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second film in the franchise. He called it a “standing ovation” worthy movie and appreciated the performances of the lead cast. On his X account, Mahesh Babu described the film as well-made and specifically highlighted Ranveer Singh’s performance, Aditya Dhar’s direction, R. Madhavan’s role, and Sashwat Sachdev’s music. He wrote, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an exciting and perfectly executed film. Ranveer gives his best, and Aditya Dhar has delivered a truly remarkable experience. Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music. This is a film meant to be enjoyed and celebrated. Congratulations to the whole team.”

Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma hailed Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a “cinematic disruptor,” declaring that the Aditya Dhar-directed sequel signals a decisive shift in audience taste away from formula-driven Bollywood spectacles.

Released on March 19, 2026, the spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has opened to record-breaking numbers, reportedly crossing Rs 240 crore worldwide on its first day. The film is a sequel to Dhar’s 2025 hit ‘Dhurandhar’, and early response suggests it has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike for its grounded storytelling and restrained action.

Along with the celebrities, several moviegoers also expressed their happiness at watching the film in the theatres. Agrima, a viewer from Bhopal, said the film impressed her with its action and suspense.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Speaking about the performance by Ranveer Singh and the film’s strong detailing, she said, “Action and fighting scenes are really good. Ranveer Singh’s acting is fantastic… The suspense buildup is really good… Detailing in the film is really good…”Similar enthusiasm was seen among moviegoers in Lucknow, where viewers appreciated the film’s theme and scale.

One viewer said the movie handled the subject of terrorism in a “positive” way and felt the sequel was better than the first film.

“The movie was very good on the subject of terrorism. This movie works in a positive way. This movie is better than the first part of the same film,” he told ANI.

In New Delhi, a fan who arrived wearing a Dhurandhar-printed T-shirt said he had already watched the first film several times and had high expectations from the sequel. Describing the experience as “amazing,” he said the film was worth every penny and even revealed plans to watch it again the next day.

He added that despite the nearly four-hour runtime, the film never felt slow. According to him, the story kept moving at a pace that didn’t make the duration noticeable. “I’m a huge fan of the first part. I had already watched it six or seven times in theatres. I came in with expectations that the movie would be amazing, and Part 2 turned out to be even more spectacular. We’ve even decided that we’re going to watch it a second time tomorrow.

So “amazing” basically means it was totally worth the money,” said a fan. The movie is currently running in theatres worldwide.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.