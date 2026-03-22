Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: Grammy award winner Ricky Kej praises Ranveer Singh as film dominates US box office, takes subtle dig at Deepika Padukone

Dhurandhar 2: Grammy award winner Ricky Kej praises Ranveer Singh as film dominates US box office, takes subtle dig at Deepika Padukone

Ricky Kej applauds Ranveer Singh’s portrayal in Dhurandhar 2 as the film dominates overseas markets. His comments also indirectly highlight contrast with other Bollywood hits.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken global audiences by storm, and the film’s US release on March 19 confirmed its massive appeal. Topping the US box office on opening day, it outperformed Hollywood releases and became one of the most talked-about Indian films internationally. Celebrated Grammy award winner Ricky Kej praised the team on social media, hailing Ranveer Singh as a new certified global superstar. At the same time, he made a subtle dig at Deepika Padukone’s role in Pathaan, sparking discussions among fans and cinephiles.

Ricky Kej showers heaps of praise on Ranveer Singh

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Ricky shared a screenshot of the US box office for March 19, showing Dhurandhar 2 at the top. He wrote, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge becomes the first Indian film in history to hit no.1 on the USA Box Office! Beating every Hollywood film. Hats off to @AdityaDharFilms and team. This is one of the greatest milestones ever for Indian cinema. Truly breaking cultural and geographical barriers.”

He further emphasized that Ranveer’s performance proves the superstar era is alive and thriving. “Everyone said that the Super-Star era has ended. Now we have a new certified global Super-Star: @RanveerOfficial. And he deserves every bit of this success,” Ricky added, recognizing both Ranveer’s acting and Aditya Dhar’s directorial vision.

US Box Office performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

On its opening day, Dhurandhar 2 collected $3,942,000 (approximately Rs 32.4 crore) from 987 theatres in the US. The second-place film, Hoppers, earned $2,994,090 (Rs 24.6 crore) across 4,000 theatres, while Reminders of Him took third with $1,430,570 (Rs 11.8 crore) from 3,402 theatres. On March 20, Ryan Gosling’s sc-fi thriller Project Hail Mary took the top spot with $33,116,548 (Rs 271 crore), pushing Dhurandhar 2 to fourth place, showing its strong but competitive run.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ricky’s subtle dig at Deepika Padukone

When an X user linked Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan role to Dhurandhar’s depiction of ISI agents, Ricky responded with laughter, signaling agreement and a playful comparison between how the spy genre is handled in Bollywood.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil. The story follows undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates a dangerous terror network to dismantle it from within while building influence in hostile territory.

Story Highlights

Dhurandhar 2 tops US box office on March 19, earning $3.94 million (Rs 32.4 crore)

Grammy award winner Ricky Kej hails Ranveer Singh as a new global superstar

Ricky subtly critiques Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan role while praising Dhurandhar 2

Film features strong cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt

Dhurandhar 2 continues to break barriers for Indian cinema overseas, proving Bollywood films can compete with global releases while maintaining strong cultural resonance. Fans and critics alike are celebrating Ranveer Singh’s commanding performance and Aditya Dhar’s precise storytelling.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.