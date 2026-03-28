Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: Haq director Suparn Varma breaks silence on Yami Gautams special cameo appearance in Ranveer Singhs film, I was so...

Dhurandhar 2: Haq director Suparn Varma breaks silence on Yami Gautam’s special cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh’s film, ‘I was so…’

A surprising cameo in Dhurandhar 2 has caught audience attention, with Suparn Varma revealing what went into bringing the special appearance to life and why it holds significance in the film.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has kept audiences hooked with its intense storyline and layered storytelling. While the film is packed with action and strong performances, one subtle moment managed to spark widespread curiosity among viewers. A brief appearance by Yami Gautam quickly became a major talking point, especially for those who noticed a deeper connection behind it. What seemed like a simple cameo turned into a clever nod that added an extra layer to the film’s narrative, leaving fans discussing its meaning and significance long after watching.

What is the story behind Yami Gautam’s cameo?

Director Suparn S Varma opened up about how this crossover took shape. He recalled that Aditya Dhar had watched Haq and later hinted at a surprise included in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Curious to know more, Suparn kept guessing until the real detail was revealed. Sharing the moment, he said, “I asked him what it was and he said it’s in the last scene of Dhurandhar. I asked again what is it and he said Yami’s character. When I questioned again he just said guess what it’s a nameplate. I was so confused and was throwing weird theories. We both were laughing our heads off when he finally told me she’s called Shazia Bano.”

He further added, “That’s when I felt we really have a mutual admiration and we genuinely love each other’s work. And yes it was something very sweet and admirable that he did I guess for Yami’s dedication and passion while playing Shazia Bano in Haq.”

Why did this cameo stand out?

The uniqueness of this cameo lies in its subtle execution. Yami Gautam appears briefly as a nurse, but her character is named Shazia Bano, the same role she portrayed in Haq. This continuity created excitement among viewers who recognized the reference instantly. Such crossovers are rare and added a sense of depth and respect toward storytelling. It also highlighted how impactful her earlier performance was, making the cameo feel meaningful rather than just a fleeting appearance.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office success

Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved remarkable success at the global box office, crossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The film features Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Strong audience response and engaging narrative have helped the film maintain its momentum across markets.

About Haq

Haq presented Yami Gautam in a powerful role inspired by real-life struggles surrounding Triple Talaq and women rights. The film also featured Emraan Hashmi in a key role. It earned around Rs 29 to 30 crore worldwide with India net close to Rs 20.93 crore. Despite facing competition, it gained appreciation for its theme and performances.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.