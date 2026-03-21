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Dhurandhar 2: Has Deepika Padukone not watched Ranveer Singhs blockbuster film yet? Know here

Dhurandhar 2: Has Deepika Padukone not watched Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film yet? Know here

Dhurandhar 2 is breaking records at the box office, but Deepika Padukone’s silence has caught everyone’s attention. Has the actor watched the film yet

Dhurandhar 2: There’s noise, there’s hype, and then there’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, a film that has not just arrived in theatres but completely taken over the conversation. From record-breaking numbers to packed shows, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is ticking every blockbuster box. Celebrities across industries are stepping out, watching the film, and flooding social media with reactions. But amid all this excitement, one noticeable silence is now becoming the bigger headline, where is Deepika Padukone in all of this?

Because when it comes to Ranveer Singh’s biggest career moments, fans are used to seeing Deepika Padukone right there, cheering the loudest. This time, however, things seem a little different.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Buzz: Celebrities react, social media flooded

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 opened to a thunderous response, setting new benchmarks for a Hindi film. The film’s strong word-of-mouth and high-octane narrative have pulled audiences in large numbers, and the buzz is clearly visible beyond the box office.

From industry insiders to actors across regions, many have already watched the film and shared glowing reactions online. The film’s growing popularity has turned it into a full-blown cultural moment, with conversations spilling across platforms.

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Has Deepika Padukone not watched Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film yet?

Amid this wave of appreciation, Ranveer Singh’s wife and one of Bollywood’s top stars, Deepika Padukone, has remained noticeably quiet. There has been no social media post, no public appearance at screenings, and no visible reaction so far.

This absence has sparked curiosity not just among fans, but also within Bollywood circles. Given Ranveer’s massive success with the franchise, many expected Deepika to be among the first to react.

Dhurandhar 2 premiere absence: Deepika Padukone missing from opening shows

Adding to the speculation is the fact that Deepika was not spotted at the film’s premiere or first-day screenings. While several celebrities marked their presence and celebrated the film’s release, her absence stood out. Industry chatter suggests multiple possibilities, busy schedules, prior commitments, or simply a delayed viewing, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Deepika Padukone and Dhurandhar: A pattern fans have noticed

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Deepika has kept a low profile around the Dhurandhar franchise. When the first film was released, her reaction was limited to a brief Instagram story, and she largely stayed away from the public discourse despite the film’s massive success.

That pattern now seems to be repeating with the sequel, making her silence even more noticeable in the current scenario.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Celebrity Reactions: Why fans are asking questions

What has further fuelled the conversation is the contrast. While stars like Allu Arjun have already watched the film and shared their excitement, Deepika’s absence has become a talking point. For fans, it’s less about speculation and more about curiosity: has she watched the film yet, or is she simply waiting for the right moment to react?

At a time when Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting box office history and dominating headlines, Deepika Padukone’s silence has quietly turned into a parallel narrative. Whether it’s just timing or a conscious choice, one thing is clear: the moment she reacts, the conversation will shift again.

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