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Dhurandhar 2: Imran Khan takes indirect dig at Ranveer Singhs spy thriller amid massive success, says, Masculinity hurt men...

Dhurandhar 2: Imran Khan takes indirect dig at Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller amid massive success, says, ‘Masculinity hurt men…’

Imran Khan’s recent remarks have caught attention amid Dhurandhar 2’s strong box office run. His comments have triggered discussions online, with fans debating interpretations and the evolving portrayal of characters in modern cinema.

The conversation around masculinity in cinema takes fresh turn as comments from Aamir Khan’s nephew, Imran Khan, shared his fresh take. The actor who recently shared thoughts during online interaction, which many users linked with the rising trend of intense action roles. Without naming any film directly, his words felt like indirect dig at the ongoing success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and similar titles. Social media discussions picked up pace as fans debated the meaning behind his statement.

What did Imran Khan actually say?

During the “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, Imran Khan responded to a fan’s question about choosing roles. He clearly mentioned no interest in playing “hairy angry man covered in blood” and added that such a genre already has enough representation. His statement hinted at discomfort with aggressive screen personas often seen in recent films.

Imran Khan shares his view on masculinity in Cinema

Actor also spoke about growing portrayal of toxic masculinity. He shared concern that films often glorify aggression and emotional immaturity. According to him such narratives may confuse audiences and create unrealistic expectations.

He explained that strict ideas around “masculinity can harm men as well” since they discourage emotional openness. He emphasized that real strength comes from vulnerability and understanding rather than anger or dominance.

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Check out Imran Khan’s complete statement here

The reaction of Imran Khan over industry trends

Imran further addressed how some films show violent reactions from male characters without questioning behavior. He pointed out difference between showing flawed characters and celebrating such actions. In his view many creators follow trends without deeper responsibility. His perspective reflects concern about direction mainstream storytelling is taking in recent years.

Imran Khan’s indirect dig on Animal and Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Even though no film name was mentioned many users linked his remarks to films like Animal and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Online reactions remained divided with some agreeing that cinema should move beyond violent stereotypes while others defended creative freedom. Discussion highlights how audience perception plays key role in shaping narratives.

More about Imran Khan

Imran Khan recently appeared in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos marking his return after long gap. Film featured actors like Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh and Sharib Hashmi. His cameo created buzz though response remained mixed.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Meanwhile Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh continues powerful box office journey. Film directed by Aditya Dhar showcases intense action sequences and spy drama filled with convincing storyline and technical brilliance.

Supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil and Gaurav Gera. Strong audience response and massive collections keep it in headlines as one of biggest releases of year challenging other cinematic giants.

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