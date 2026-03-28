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Dhurandhar 2: Is Akshay Kumars Bhooth Bangla release at risk due to Ranveer Singhs spy thrillers monster box office run?

Dhurandhar 2: Is Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla release at risk due to Ranveer Singh’s spy thrillers’ monster box office run?

The massive success of Dhurandhar 2 has created a ripple effect in Bollywood. With record-breaking collections, upcoming releases like Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar could be reconsidering their dates to avoid a clash with the Ranveer Singh blockbuster.

The makers of Akshay Kumar‘s most-awaited horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, are considering delaying its release. Initially scheduled for April 10, the film might be moved to April 17 as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate theatres across India. With Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller still drawing huge crowds, Bhooth Bangla may not get enough screens for a fair release. Producers are reviewing options and a final decision is expected soon.

Will Bhooth Bangla be pushed to new date?

According to sources, producers of Bhooth Bangla are weighing the possibility of a one-week delay. This move comes after observing how Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s hold on screens affected the release of other films like Project Hail Mary. “Given how previous releases struggled for screens amid Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s dominance, we are considering pushing Bhooth Bangla to April 17 to ensure maximum reach,” the source shared. By mid-April, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have completed nearly a month in theatres, potentially freeing up screens for new releases.

Why did producers consider delaying Bhooth Bangla?

The decision is primarily driven by Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s massive box office success and its continued pull at theatres. Fans on social media have also voiced concerns about a fair release for Bhooth Bangla. Moving the release date ensures that the film can get more screens and reach its intended audience without battling for space with a dominant blockbuster.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla has secured UA-16 certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. The horror-comedy blends supernatural elements with fantasy and humor, making it suitable for viewers above 16 years.

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The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years, following successful collaborations in films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its phenomenal run. The sequel starring Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari is on track to cross Rs 1,000 crore gross in India. Its domestic collection after nine days has reached Rs 715.72 crore nett (Rs 854.99 crore gross).

The film’s supporting cast includes Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun. With high audience demand, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is occupying most major screens, leaving other films like Bhooth Bangla with limited options for release.

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