Dhurandhar 2: Is Hamza wearing a Rolex Daytona? Fans spot Rs 25 lakh watch on Ranveer Singh, Reddit starts decoding; ‘peak detailing…’

The recently released trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the internet by storm. Ever since it dropped on March 7, the video has been trending across platforms and has already crossed more than 59 million views on YouTube. While fans were thrilled to watch Ranveer Singh return to the screen as the intense Hamza Ali Mazari, eagle-eyed viewers also noticed a striking detail in the character’s appearance: a luxury Rolex watch.

In one particular scene from the trailer, Ranveer’s character appears emotionally shattered. With long, greasy hair, an all-black Pathani suit and tears in his eyes, Hamza is seen sitting with his head resting on his hand.

Is Hamza wearing a Rolex Daytona?

Amid the heavy emotion of the moment, fans quickly spotted the premium timepiece on his wrist, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126503. The watch seen on Ranveer Singh’s wrist in the trailer is reportedly worth nearly Rs 25 lakh. Known as one of the most iconic luxury chronographs in the world, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona has long been associated with prestige and exclusivity.

In the same scene, Hamza is also seen wearing multiple rings, adding to the overall rugged yet powerful appearance of the character. The accessory choices appear deliberate, hinting at Hamza’s transformation since the events of the first film.

For many viewers, the watch became an unexpected highlight of the trailer, sparking conversations across social media about the character’s evolving status and quickly turning into a buzz on Reddit. See the Reddit post here:

Sharing a snapshot from the trailer, a user wrote, “Spotted this watch on Ranveer Singh in the Dhurandhar 2 trailer. It looks very similar to a Rolex Daytona, possibly a two-tone model.” The post quickly gained traction online, with fans jumping into the comments to decode the luxury accessory and what it might hint at about the character.

Here’s how users reacted:

The post quickly sparked a wave of reactions from fans. One of the users commented, “Big jump from the G-Shock. Damn, the Baloch gang pays a man well.” Another praised the attention to detail, writing, “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar.” However, some viewers were not entirely convinced about the watch model, with one user saying, “Looks more like an Invicta, the subdials are a bit thick for a Daytona.”

A different fan even joked about a possible hidden hint in the scene, commenting, “This is Dhar’s subtle way of foreshadowing a 24-hour car chase in Part 2.0.” Meanwhile, another user simply called Hamza the “King of Lyari,” while one more comment read, “Yes, it’s a two-toned yellow gold Daytona.”

Two-tone design makes the watch stand out

What makes this particular Rolex model stand out is its distinctive two-tone construction. The watch combines durable Oystersteel with elegant 18k yellow gold elements. While the steel body ensures durability and strength, the polished gold accents add a luxurious finish.The design perfectly complements Hamza’s character, someone who balances brute force with growing power and influence.

Although the character continues to maintain his rugged gangster look, the addition of such a luxury accessory subtly signals how far he has come in the underworld hierarchy.

Hamza’s rising power in Lyari’s underworld

In the first film, Hamza Ali Mazari rose through the ranks of Lyari’s criminal world after eliminating the powerful kingpin Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. That moment marked the beginning of his dominance in the region. The sequel appears to take that story further. The Rolex watch and Hamza’s overall styling suggest that the character has now established himself as a formidable figure within Lyari’s gangster and political circles.

The trailer also reveals a surprising detail about his past. It hints that Hamza was originally an Indian spy named Jaskirat Singh Rangi who infiltrated one of Pakistan’s most powerful crime syndicates.

An ensemble cast adds power to the spy thriller

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features an impressive ensemble cast. Veteran actors like Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal appear in key roles. The film also stars Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, adding further intrigue to the narrative.

With its high-octane action, espionage drama and complex characters, the film is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

Dhurandhar 2: Strong advance booking signals massive opening

Even before hitting theatres, Dhurandhar 2 is already showing impressive box office momentum. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, advance sales for the film’s paid preview screenings in India have already reached around Rs 16 crore. When blocked seats and bulk bookings are included, the total advance booking figure climbs to approximately Rs 25 crore.

With strong pre-release buzz, viral trailer moments and massive fan anticipation, the film now looks poised to deliver a powerful opening at the box office.