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Dhurandhar 2: Karan Johar calls Ranveer Singhs film career BEST work; says, tu kya hai yaar

Dhurandhar 2: Karan Johar calls Ranveer Singh’s film ‘career BEST work’; says, ‘tu kya hai yaar’

After missing it in theatres, Karan Johar finally watches Dhurandhar 2, and can’t stop praising Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar.

Sometimes, the biggest reactions come after the longest wait. And that’s exactly what happened with Karan Johar and Dhurandhar 2. After days of openly talking about his “Dhurandhar FOMO,” the filmmaker has finally watched the Ranveer Singh starrer, and his reaction says it all. From emotional praise to calling it Ranveer’s “career best,” Karan didn’t hold back even a little.

Karan Johar’s Dhurandhar 2 Review

Early Saturday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film, and it was nothing short of a glowing review. Sharing a poster, he wrote, “The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that.” He described the film as emotional, layered, and deeply moving. According to him, Dhurandhar 2 goes beyond its action-packed surface and tells a story filled with sacrifice and human emotions.

Karan was especially impressed with director Aditya Dhar’s storytelling. He praised the film’s craft, sound, and narrative depth, saying, “The heart-wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland… the humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all-around cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR…”

He further added, “He not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!!”

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Clearly, Karan believes the film is not just a hit, it’s setting new standards.

See post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Ranveer Singh gets ‘career best’ tag

While the film itself impressed him, it was Ranveer Singh who truly stole the show for Karan Johar. In his post, he wrote, “Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work… every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag, you prove you are one of the greats!!!” He went on to call Ranveer a “true DHURANDHAR movie star,” saying his performance reminded him of the magic of classic Hindi cinema.

Interestingly, just days before this, Karan had admitted he hadn’t watched the film yet due to work commitments. He had shared, “I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO.” Now that he has finally seen it, that FOMO seems to have turned into full admiration.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The film follows an Indian undercover agent, played by Ranveer Singh, navigating Karachi’s underworld while trying to dismantle a terror network. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

With strong box office numbers and now praise from industry insiders like Karan Johar, Dhurandhar 2 continues to stay in the spotlight. And if Karan’s reaction is anything to go by, this is one film that’s clearly leaving a lasting impact.

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