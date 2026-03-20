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Dhurandhar 2 gets leaked in Pakistan, netizens hilariously troll Thoda toh kentroll...

Dhurandhar 2 gets leaked in Pakistan, netizens hilariously troll ‘Thoda toh kentroll…’

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has faced an early pirated leak in Pakistan, sparking a hilarious wave of trolling and memes from netizens. The film’s illicit spread across the border has led to viral social media moments, with users humorously commenting in response.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released globally on March 19, 2026 with paid premieres on March 18 and has quickly become a box office sensation. However, despite the film not being officially released in Pakistan, the pirated version has already made its way across the border. The excitement among Pakistani fans is undeniable, with many watching the movie illegally in their homes.

However, it’s no surprise for us that Indian films have always been a favorite in Pakistan, even if they are technically banned. Dhurandhar Part 1’s pirated version also found its way into Pakistani homes previously. Despite official bans, the demand for Indian films in Pakistan is clearly undeniable.

Dhurandhar 2 pirated copy leaks in Pakistan

Journalist and Research Consultant Aditya Raj Kaul, who also played huge part in making the Dhurandhar franchise perfect-finesse, shared a tweet from a Pakistani journalist who confirmed watching the film in Lahore.

Kaul humorously tweeted, “Sadly, Dhurandhar – The Revenge pirated version has reached Pakistan today itself. Below is a Pakistani Journalist confirming the same and enjoying the film on his home screen. Pakistanis can’t live without Indian Cinema even if it’s about crushing Pakistani terror!.”

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Check out Aditya Raj Kaul’s post here

Sadly Dhurandhar – The Revenge pirated version has reached Pakistan today itself. Below is a Pakistani Journalist confirming the same and enjoying the film on his Home Screen. Pakistanis can’t live without Indian Cinema even if it’s about crushing Pakistani terror! https://t.co/P4bUmSKP7k — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 19, 2026

Satirical comments and memes flood social media

With the film leaking into Pakistan, netizens couldn’t resist cracking jokes. One of the most popular memes features Hamza’s iconic dialogue from Dhurandhar, “Thoda toh kentroll kar lijiye.” This line has now gone viral, with fans hilariously applying it to the film’s piracy situation.

Comments flooded social media, with users sharing their humorous takes. One user sarcastically remarked, “Let them watch how India ghar mai ghus kar har bar marta hain and let a few more TV screens be broken.”

Another commenter wrote, “#DhurandharTheRevenge delivered to #Pakistan quicker than Indian Theaters…!! Looks like they have a better network than Jio.” Some netizens took it a step further with, “Their country banned the movie. But its people don’t have an iota of self-respect,” while another quipped, “Like BrahMos, Dhurandhar is also free for them.” The internet is buzzing with witty responses, further fueling the film’s viral status.

The box office benchmark for Dhurandhar 2

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues to make waves at the box office. On its opening day, the film grossed an impressive Rs. 102.55 crore, with Rs. 43 crore collected during the paid previews. This brings the total Day 1 earnings to Rs. 145.55 crore, setting a new benchmark for Bollywood. The film’s success has exceeded expectations and continues to draw in crowds globally.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari (aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi), an undercover agent tangled in a global conspiracy. The film’s intense plot follows Hamza as he navigates through high-stakes espionage and powerful criminal networks.

Joining Ranveer Singh in this star-studded film are R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, creating a thrilling ensemble that keeps audiences hooked from start to finish.

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