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Dhurandhar 2 Leaked on YouTube: Ranveer Singhs film available for free, fans allert makers

Dhurandhar 2 Leaked on YouTube: Ranveer Singh’s film available for free, fans allert makers

Dhurandhar 2 and many other blockbuster films had been leaked online for free download in HD quality, causing significant losses.

Dhurandhar 2 Leaked: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is receiving a great response from audiences, which is clearly reflected in its box office earnings. With its growing popularity, more and more people are heading to theatres to watch the film. At present, the movie has entered Rs 1400 crore mark worldwide. However, taking advantage of its success, some individuals leaked the film on YouTube. When fans of Ranveer Singh and Dhurandhar 2 came to know about this, they informed the makers, including director Aditya Dhar, who quickly took action.

Even before Dhurandhar 2, many blockbuster films had been leaked online, causing significant losses. Dhurandhar 2 was also leaked on YouTube with the intention of affecting its earnings. However, the vigilance of the film’s fans and makers foiled this attempt as the film was subsequently removed from YouTube.

Judging by its strong box office performance, Dhurandhar 2 is on track to break many records in the coming days like lifetime earnings of Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and Dangal.

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Dhurandhar 2 to Cross the Rs 1,500 Crore Mark

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun starrer Dhurandhar 2 continues to post strong numbers at the box office. The film has already crossed over Rs 1,400 crore globally, and its earnings show no signs of slowing down. The movie is looking forward to enter Rs 1500 crore club. Industry experts believe Dhurandhar 2 will successfully gross over Rs 2,000 crore, making it Ranveer Singh’s first film to achieve this milestone. No other film of his has reached this mark before.

The Dhurandhar film series has once again reinforced Ranveer Singh’s status as a box office king. Known for delivering hits like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Dil Dhadakne Do, he has now earned himself the title of Bollywood’s Dhurandhar once more.

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