Dhurandhar 2 leaked photo sparks buzz: Is this actor playing ‘Bade Saab’ in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster?

Is Bade Saab's identity finally revealed in Dharundhar? Leaked photo from the sets of Dhurandhar 2 triggers major theories - Check here.

The Bollywood action thriller Dhurandhar achieved tremendous success in 2025, and excitement for its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has only grown. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, and fans are eagerly awaiting its teaser. There were reports that the Dhurandhar 2 teaser would be released alongside Border 2, which generated much excitement, but that didn’t happen. However, something even more exciting has since occurred, sending fans into a frenzy.

A photo from the sets of Dhurandhar 2 has been leaked, creating a buzz on social media and sparking speculation about the identity of Bade Saab. In Dhurandhar, Bade Saab is the mysterious, shadowy antagonist, a powerful puppet master connecting terrorism and crime, whose true identity is intentionally kept hidden.

Who is Bade Saab in Dhurandhar?

The photo recently leaked from the sets of Dhurandhar 2 features Arjun Rampal (Major Iqbal) and Sanjay Dutt (SP Chaudhary Aslam). The character of Bade Saab was repeatedly mentioned in the first part but never shown. Fans have been eagerly speculating about who Bade Saab really is, and it’s a mystery that will be revealed in the second part. The leaked picture from the film’s set shows SP Aslam and Major Iqbal standing together, seemingly engaged in conversation. The image quickly went viral, with many fans wondering if Arjun Rampal’s character could be the elusive Bade Saab.

Check fan theories related to the photo

A Twitter (X) user shared the picture and and wrote a theory suggesting that Major Iqbal could actually be Bade Saab. “This leaked image from the sets of Dhurandhar showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal opens up so many possibilities. What if Major Iqbal is actually Bade Sahab himself. And what if Aslam reveals to him that it was Hamza who orchestrated the murder of Rehman Dakait. Iqbal then orders Aslam to keep digging into Hamza and secretly investigate him. But instead of exposing Hamza, Iqbal uses this information as leverage and forces Hamza to work for him which could explain Hamza going back to Balochistan as Sher-E-Baloch in the Part 2 glimpse. At the same time, Aslam keeps digging and ends up uncovering the truth about Jaskirat. And that is when he is taken out by Jaskirat through a car blast which was shown in the Part 1 trailer. And this is just one possibility. There could be many more”, he tweeted.



Another social media user shared a series of pics and videos from the sets of Dharundhar 2. He wrote, “Yesterday there was a shooting near my workplace in Fort, Mumbai. I believe it has to be Dhurandhar 2, but if they already shot the whole movie at once, then what actually happened yesterday during the shoot? Maybe a teaser or trailer? Let’s see.”

Yesterday there was a shooting near my workplace in Fort, Mumbai. I believe it has to be Dhurandhar 2, but if they already shot the whole movie at once, then what actually happened yesterday during the shoot? Maybe a teaser or trailer? Let’s see. pic.twitter.com/aOH6zlqYdt — Ashish choudhary (@choudhary0898) January 31, 2026

