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Dhurandhar 2: Meet fitness coach who has become massive sensation after featuring opposite Ranveer Singh, also trained him for..., name is...

Dhurandhar 2: Meet fitness coach who has become massive sensation after featuring opposite Ranveer Singh, also trained him for…, name is…

From shaping physiques to stepping in front of camera, this fitness coach is making headlines after a notable appearance alongside Ranveer Singh, blending strength with on-screen charisma.

Unexpected face from fitness world has grabbed spotlight after strong screen presence in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Known more for shaping bodies than performing on camera, Mustafa Ahmed is now gaining attention for acting alongside Ranveer Singh. Viewers noticed his confident performance, which adds realism to intense spy drama. His journey feels different from usual film entries as it comes from years of hard work behind scenes rather than the traditional acting route.

Who is Mustafa Ahmed?

Mustafa Ahmed plays the role of intelligence operative Rizwan as well as Arshad Pappu‘s gang member in the film directed by Aditya Dhar. Before his acting career, he built reputation as top strength and conditioning coach in film industry. He worked closely with Ranveer Singh, helping him achieve an intense physical transformation for Padmaavat, where the actor portrayed menacing role of Alauddin Khilji. His expertise also supported Vicky Kaushal during preparation for Sardar Udham and helped Yami Gautam during Article 370.

Journey from fitness expert to actor

Mustafa connection with film industry started through training sessions with leading stars. His dedication and understanding of physical performance opened doors for acting opportunities. He earlier appeared in Dhoom Dhaam and first Dhurandhar film. In sequel his role expanded giving him more visibility and space to perform. Natural screen presence combined with real life discipline helped him stand out without typical acting background.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustafa Ahmed (@mustafa_thebull_ahmed)

Over years Mustafa also worked with Hrithik Roshan especially during recovery and physiotherapy phases. His client list reflects trust from major stars who rely on him for strength building endurance and injury management. This experience adds authenticity to roles he now plays on screen.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Film follows journey of undercover agent named Jaskirat Singh Rangi with cover name Hamza Ali Mazari played by Ranveer Singh navigating dangerous network in Pakistan. Mustafa’s character supports mission adding depth to storyline. Even among strong cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others his performance has been noticed. Audience response shows growing interest in his acting future.

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