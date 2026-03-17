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Dhurandhar 2 memes go viral after makers of Ranveer Singhs movie share runtime of 3 Hours 55 Minutes

Dhurandhar 2 memes go viral after makers of Ranveer Singh’s movie share runtime of 3 Hours 55 Minutes

Soon after Dhurandhar 2's runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes was announced, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar fans started making funny videos. Watch hilarious memes here.

The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026 and the paid preview is available from March 18, 5 pm. Advance bookings have already begun, and the movie has created a box office storm with advance bookings crossing Rs 100 crore- Rs 130 crore worldwide, including paid previews. Ranveer Singh’s action thriller has already sold over 12.5 lakh tickets, which also sets the records for its March 19 release, aiming for a massive opening day. Meanwhile, social media is flooded with memes about the film’s runtime.

When it was announced that Aditya Dhar’s upcoming movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge would run for 3 hours and 55 minutes, fans started making funny videos. In one of the viral clips, a famiy packs a suitcase with chip packets, yoga mat, big water sippers, as if they are going on a trip just to watch the film.

Here’s a look at the memes on Dhurandhar 2’s run time:

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Another video shows a fan carrying pillows and blankets to catch the night show.

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Some netizens are joking that people attending night shows aren’t just watching the movie—they’re staying in the theatre all night! Others compare it to going on a long trip rather than just seeing a movie, calling it a “cinematic night out.” Some even joked that the interval will feel like a long dinner break.

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Like film “Dhurandhar,” Aditya Dhar has also taken on the responsibility of directing the second part. In addition to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun will also be seen in the sequel. The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

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