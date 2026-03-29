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Dhurandhar 2: Nabil Gabol REACTS after Rakesh Bedis Jameel Jamali character allegedly based on him, The truth is...

Dhurandhar 2: Nabil Gabol REACTS after Rakesh Bedi’s Jameel Jamali character allegedly based on him, ‘The truth is…’

Following rumors that Rakesh Bedi’s character Jameel Jamali was inspired by him, Nabil Gabol speaks out about his connection to Dhurandhar 2, offering insight into the story behind the character and addressing fan speculation.

Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the nation by storm, shattering box office records day by day while dominating social media timelines. The spy thriller’s gripping narrative, intense action sequences and powerful performances have made it one of the highest-grossing films in recent times. Amid this massive craze, one supporting character has captured attention like never before. Jameel Jamali, played by veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, has become a talking point due to reports suggesting the role was inspired by Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol. This revelation prompted Gabol to finally share his perspective on the matter.

What did Nabil Gabol say?

In a candid discussion with a social media creator, Nabil Gabol addressed the claims linking him to the Jameel Jamali character. He stated, “The truth is that they cannot fight Pakistan or the Pakistani Army, so they created a movie instead. Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong. They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol.”

Gabol clarified that while Rakesh Bedi claimed the character is a general depiction of all Pakistani politicians, the connection to him remained evident because he was MNA of Lyari in 2007, the period referenced in the film.

Nabil Gabol response to social media trolling

The politician also spoke about the trolling he faced on Indian social media platforms. He said, “I will give you a powerful response, just as Pakistani Army responded to you. Just as six of your planes were shot down, I will also give you a proper answer regarding what Lyari actually is.” Gabol added that the controversy has encouraged him to consider making his own cinematic project, saying, “I will make Dhurandhar 3 but won’t call it that. I will call it Lyari Ka Gabbar.”

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Despite the controversy, Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. Within ten days, it has collected Rs. 778 crore and has now crossed more than Rs. 1200 crore mark domestically.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed several major blockbusters, cementing its place as one of the most successful Hindi films of recent times. Fans and critics alike are praising the film for its storytelling, character arcs and the way it has blended high-octane action with geopolitical intrigue.

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