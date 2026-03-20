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Dhurandhar 2: Not Netflix, Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhars spy thriller will stream on THIS platform, deal closed in Rs...

Dhurandhar 2: Not Netflix, Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller will stream on THIS platform, deal closed in Rs…

Dhurandhar 2 has locked a major post-theatrical release plan, with its streaming rights sold for a huge amount, signaling strong demand among OTT platforms for the blockbuster film.

Firestorm of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate headlines as it has kicked off its historic theatrical run with a bang. The spy thriller led by Ranveer Singh has not only rewritten box office records but also sparked major shift in digital space. With Rs 240 crore worldwide on day 1 film has emerged as one of biggest Indian releases in recent times drawing massive attention across cinema and OTT industry.

Massive OTT deal shakes digital space

In a blockbuster move shaking up India’s digital entertainment landscape, Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has secured a massive Rs 150 crore OTT deal with business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s leading OTT platform JioHotstar.

This marks a huge jump compared to Rs 85 crore deal for first part with Netflix. Despite a reported Rs 175 crore bundle offer from Netflix makers chose Jio Studios banking on strong theatrical momentum. Digital premiere is expected around May 2026, followed by television premiere on Star Gold highlighting shift towards platforms with wider reach.

Story continues high-stakes espionage journey

Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer Singh return as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. The story moves forward from first part diving deeper into global conspiracy involving intelligence agencies dangerous missions and powerful enemies. Narrative blends action emotion and suspense across multiple locations delivering larger scale experience.

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Film features strong ensemble including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Performances have been praised for intensity along with emotional depth making film engaging for wide audience base.

Record-breaking run strengthens OTT value

Film released globally on March 19 2026 across five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam ensuring massive reach, with paid previews scheduled for March 18 which also made Dhurandhar 2 achieve its biggest benchamark.

Strong opening numbers along with festive window helped film dominate screens worldwide. Success at box office played key role in boosting digital deal value making Dhurandhar 2 one of most expensive OTT acquisitions in recent times.

Why this is a game-changer deal for makers of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 OTT deal stands out as a game changer due to massive Rs 150 crore value secured after historic theatrical success. Makers capitalized on strong demand instead of early sale, rejecting higher bundle offer to choose better long term reach. This strategy boosts overall revenue strengthens brand value and ensures wider audience access through JioHotstar platform.

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