Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, THIS celebrity leads IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List after spy thrillers release, name is...

Dhurandhar 2: Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, THIS celebrity leads IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List after spy thriller’s release, name is…

Following the blockbuster release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, IMDb’s list of Popular Indian Celebrities saw a surprising name take the lead, drawing attention from fans and media alike, outshining expected frontrunners from the spy thriller.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has not only dominated box office collections but also taken social media by storm. Fans and critics alike are praising the film for its gripping storytelling, high-octane action sequences and meticulous attention to detail. Amid all this buzz, one name has been making rounds online for impeccable work in the franchise and for its peak detailing that has left audiences amazed. This celebrity’s popularity has skyrocketed, sparking discussions and fan celebrations across Instagram, Twitter and other platforms. Yet, the identity of the person leading IMDb’s latest Popular Indian Celebrities list remains a topic of curiosity for many.

Who Tops IMDb List After Dhurandhar 2?

The captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar, has emerged as the most popular Indian celebrity on IMDb this week following Dhurandhar: The Revenge release. Not an actor but the creative mind behind the spy thriller, Dhar’s name has taken first position, showing that audiences are increasingly appreciating filmmakers alongside performers.

Trailing him are Sara Arjun at second spot and Ranveer Singh at third. Other notable names from the film in the list include Udaybir Sandhu at seventh, Arjun Rampal at ninth, Saumya Tandon at tenth, Gaurav Gera at twelfth, Danish Iqbal at thirteenth and Rakesh Bedi at twentieth. Akshaye Khanna, who starred in the first film, holds the sixteenth position.

About IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list

The IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities feature is updated weekly and ranks entertainers based on global audience interest, search trends and engagement metrics drawn from over 200 million monthly IMDb users worldwide. This gives fans a peek into who is making the biggest impact in Indian entertainment each week.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19 with paid previews on March 18 and has already become a blockbuster. The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who later becomes Hamza Ali Mazari, navigating covert operations in Karachi’s underworld.

The film weaves real-life historical events including the Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks into its narrative. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the cast includes Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film has grossed over Rs450 crore net in India and Rs 750 crore worldwide.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.