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Dhurandhar 2: Not Ranveer Singh THIS is the real star of Aditya Dhars spy thriller; Mukesh Chhabra reveals

Dhurandhar 2: Not Ranveer Singh THIS is the real star of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller; Mukesh Chhabra reveals

From finding fresh faces to surprising audiences with unexpected choices, Dhurandhar’s casting story is as gripping as the film itself.

If there’s one thing people can’t stop talking about after watching Dhurandhar and its sequel, it’s not just the action or the story, it’s the faces. From familiar stars in unexpected roles to fresh talent stealing the spotlight, the casting of the franchise has quietly become one of its biggest strengths. And now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra is finally opening up about what really went into building this massive ensemble, and which role gave him the most satisfaction.

The biggest casting challenge behind Dhurandhar

Casting nearly 300 roles across two films is no small task. Mukesh admits it took him two years and a full team working tirelessly to get every face just right. But ask him which role stood out the most, and he doesn’t hesitate. “I could say all of them. But Sara Arjun is a new talent. To find a new girl for this role amid such a big star cast was challenging.” That one decision turned out to be a game-changer!

Sara Arjun: The breakout star no one saw coming

While the film had big names, it was Sara Arjun’s performance as Yalina that caught many by surprise. Playing the love interest and later wife of Ranveer Singh’s character, she managed to hold her own in a film packed with powerful performances. For Mukesh and director Aditya Dhar, this was a risk that paid off.

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“And then for her to stand out in this manner felt great,” he added. Sara, who was earlier known as a child artist, stepped into a full-fledged lead role with Dhurandhar, and the audience clearly noticed.

When comedians turned serious and won

Another interesting casting move? Taking actors known for comedy and placing them in intense roles. Mukesh says casting Gaurav Gera and Rakesh Bedi in serious parts was deeply satisfying. And the audience reaction proved why.

Gaurav played an undercover Indian spy running a small shop, while Rakesh Bedi stepped into the shoes of a sharp and calculating politician, Jameel Jamali, both performances receiving strong praise.

From supporting characters like Uzair Baloch and Babu Dakait to roles inspired by real-life figures, Mukesh believes every casting decision added something unique to the film. “I liked the actors we got for Uzair Baloch and Babu Dakait… Every single person we cast in this film was perfect.”

Dhurandhar is more than just a film; it’s a casting masterclass!

With Dhurandhar crossing massive box office numbers and its sequel going even bigger, it’s clear that the success isn’t just about scale, it’s about the people who brought the story to life.

Because sometimes, the biggest twist in a film isn’t in the script, it’s in the casting.

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