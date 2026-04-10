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Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: Will Ranveer Singhs film break hype around Yashs Toxic? Know date and time

Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: Will Ranveer Singh’s film break hype around Yash’s Toxic? Know date and time

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on OTT: Here's when and where to watch the Ranveer Singh - Aditya Dhar's spy thriller.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on OTT - Check details

Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: After watching Bollywood’s highest-grossing film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in theatres, audiences are now waiting for its OTT release. Four months after the success of Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released on March 19, with preview shows held on March 18. The spy thriller, featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, and R. Madhavan, has already created history with its earnings. After the film’s theatrical run of over 21 days, a major update has now emerged regarding the OTT release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: Where will Ranveer Singh’s film stream?

Dhurandhar, the first part of Aditya Dhar’s film, was released on Netflix, but Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will not be coming to the platform. Yes, Aditya Dhar has sold the OTT rights of his film to JioHotstar. The poster of Dhurandhar 2 features the JioHotstar logo, which means it will stream on JioHotstar. However, fans are eager to know when it will be released.

When will Dhurandhar 2 come on TV?

Dhurandhar 2’s satellite rights have been acquired by Star Gold. At the beginning of the film, details of its TV distribution were mentioned, adding another dimension to its overall release strategy. Meanwhile, the first part of the series, Dhurandhar, is currently available on Netflix, giving audiences an opportunity to catch up on the story ahead of the sequel’s digital release. The World Television Premiere of Dhurandhar will air on Star Gold on May 30, 2026, at 7 PM, as per the recent reports.

When will Dhurandhar 2 release on OTT?

According to a Mid-Day report, JioHotstar has acquired the rights to the film and is planning to release it on OTT after IPL 2026. Therefore, the film’s digital release may be slightly delayed. It is estimated that the film could arrive on the platform by the last week of May or the first week of June.

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There is also a fan theory that Dhurandhar 2 might release on OTT on May 30. Meanwhile, another social media user suggested that Aditya Dhar could release the film on April 4, coinciding with his and Yami’s anniversary, and to clash with Yash’s Toxic. However, this seems likely, as it could affect the film’s overall hype. At present, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the OTT platform.

As per cinephile theory: #Dhurandhar Part 1 premieres on May 30, 2026 on #StarGold, with #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge possibly releasing the same day/time,while another theory hints at an OTT drop on June 4 alongside #Yash starrer #Toxic #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge #OTTRelease #Toxic — Keyser Soze (@Ayush619Ayush) April 10, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It has grossed over Rs 1,665 crore worldwide in 21 days, while its collection in India has exceeded Rs 1,200 crore. It is also the first Indian film to achieve a net collection of Rs 1,000 crore in such a short time.

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