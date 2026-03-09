Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 opinion: Is Zahoor Mistrys death setting up the next sequel?

Dhurandhar 2 opinion: Is Zahoor Mistry’s death setting up the next sequel?

A brief moment in the Dhurandhar 2 trailer referencing IC-814 hijacker Zahoor Mistry, has caught viewers’ attention, with many believing it could be an early hint about where the franchise might head next.

Excitement around Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge reached new level after trailer release on March 7. Short glimpse packed with intense visuals, political references, and explosive dialogue quickly grabbed attention across social media platforms.

Viewers started discussing multiple theories about dual identity characters Hamza Ali Mazari, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, portrayed by Ranveer Singh. Many debates revolve around how storyline may unfold in upcoming espionage drama. Yet another interesting theory emerges from deeper look at trailer opening moment which may hint toward bigger narrative expansion in future parts of franchise.

Opening shot sparks theory about Zahoor Mistry

The trailer begins with striking scene featuring Zahoor Mistry portrayed by Vivek Sinha. Character historically linked with IC 814 Kandahar hijack appears delivering provocative dialogue to Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan. “Hindu bahut hi darpok kaum hai” followed by “Pados mein hi rehte hai goode bhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo jo bigaad sakte ho.”

From storytelling perspective and as cinephile point of view, these moment works as classic attention-grabbing sequence often described as money shot. Such powerful introduction usually signals deeper importance for narrative timeline. That choice may not be random because Zahoor Mistry later becomes central reference connected with real world event years after the Kandahar hijack.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Expanding timeline beyond earlier incidents

First installment already revolved around multiple historic security crises including Kandahar hijack, Parliament attack and Mumbai 26/11 tragedy from year 2008. However new trailer suggests storyline might move far ahead covering political security developments across later decade.

Glimpses hints references toward 2014 elections, demonetization period, Uri attack and possibly Pulwama attack as well. If narrative truly travels through these turning points espionage drama may explore evolving geopolitical tension and covert missions shaping national security landscape.

Such progression also links with situation around Lyari region which once remained notorious no go zone. By year 2017 area reportedly moved toward relative stability though occasional criminal activity continued. Mention of Lyari indicates broader international dimension within film’s storyline.

Can Dhurandhar 3 happen?

Speculation about third installment naturally rises while analyzing trailer carefully. Central clue may lie in Zahoor Mistry storyline shown in opening frame. Historical reports reveal that after 1999 Kandahar hijack Zahoor Mistry lived inside Karachi under alias Zahid Akhund while running Crescent Furniture business located in Akhtar Colony.

On March 1 2022, he was reportedly shot dead at point blank range by two unidentified bike borne attackers near warehouse. If filmmakers incorporate this real incident into narrative timeline story, could jump directly toward 2022 or even later period.

Such shift would open space for another chapter continuing espionage saga. Some theories even suggest narrative groundwork possibly connecting with 2025 Pahalgam attack though currently this remains speculation until film release reveals full picture.

About Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar features ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi. Grand theatrical release scheduled for March 19 while paid previews will commence from March 18 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.